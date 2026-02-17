Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro appear at a Spanish retailer, along with official images

Samsung's next earbuds are yet to be announced, but a retailer has listed them.

Samsung
Official images of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro on a white background.
This is what the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will most likely look like. | Image by Samsung

The Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, and the Galaxy S26 lineup is coming closer than ever. As per the Samsung Store, the flagship series won't be the only one coming this February 25 — we expect a fresh earbuds release as well. 

While there's technically some time left, one retailer has already listed the Buds 4 Pro in all their glory. 

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro somehow leak at a retailer 


Spanish retailer Alkosto (translated source) has accidentally revealed the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro ahead of launch, revealing key details — and official photos. 

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro images listed at the Spanish retailer Alkosto. | Image by Samsung, found on Alkosto

The Alkosto website has listed a product description, explaining the earbuds feature a "cutting-edge" design, AI assistants for sound optimization and smoother communication, as well as a 3.0 bi-directional speaker. 

According to the product description, the buds come with gesture controls. It even lists some key features, including:

  • Real-time hearing interpreter
  • Automatic noise adjustment
  • Sleek, comfortable and "practical" Blade design
  • Immersive auditory experience
  • Head gesture controls

A recurring theme for Galaxy releases


While the leaked listing doesn't come straight from the source, it feels like a déjà vu. Yep, this is far from Samsung's first "slip-up" — the South Korean tech giant's massive global distribution often moves faster than it should.

One of the most notable examples happened back in 2024, when the Galaxy S24 FE unexpectedly went up for pre-orders at the US version of Samsung's official store before the official reveal. 

Obviously, the current leak follows an infamous, similar pattern for Galaxy releases. But the Spanish retailer isn't the only one sharing details for the upcoming wireless earbuds. 

Leaked animation shows a design change


In a recently published animation, posted on X by tipster Tarun Vats, we see a repositioned touch-sensitive area and what appears to be a redesign for the Buds 4. 

While the Alkosto website still refers to the earbuds' design using the "Blade" branding, both the animation and the photos published at the retailer show a flatter and more elliptical shape. Evidently, Samsung is reinventing the design, ditching the triangular finish of the Buds 3 Pro.

All that's left...


OK, we know the release date for the Buds 4 lineup, the Spanish Alkosto website shows us official images, and the leaked animation points to some changes in design. I can't help but feel all that's left now is to wait for the official price.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
