More Oppo Find X9 Ultra details emerge ahead of launch
This upcoming phone could be a new heavyweight camera champion.
Oppo Find X8 Ultra for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Following the official announcement of the global Oppo Find X9 Ultra debut, we now know further details about this upcoming "built-to-be-your-camera" device. Naturally, the latest leaks focus on the camera system — and we might now know everything there is to know about it.
First details about the upcoming phone first emerged last month, when Digital Chat Station shared some camera specs of the X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra. Back then, the renowned leaker shared details about the device's dual periscope lenses on the rear. Now, fresh details round out the rest of the system.
By the looks of it, the Find X9 Ultra might be a proper X8 Ultra successor. Last year's Oppo flagship, by the way, turned out to be one of the best camera phones in 2025. From Oppo's press release, we also understand the imaging system is co-developed by Hasselblad.
Oppo is supposedly adding a 'Master Kit' to its highest-tier Find X9 Ultra variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage to take mobile photography to a whole new level. According to DCS, the Master Kit for the X9 Ultra might boast an exclusive design.
Oppo has already released the slightly less impressive Oppo Find X9 Pro, whose photography kit includes a magnetic case, lens mounting ring, and a specialized Hasselblad teleconverter lens. While we can't be certain, judging from DCS's Weibo leak, Oppo might utilize a more specialized design for the X9 Ultra's Master Kit.
According to Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra could feature a 6.82-inch OLED screen with a 2K resolution. There are still no concretes on the display refresh rate, but some reports indicate it might support up to 120Hz.
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra stayed China-exclusive. I think that's one of the main reasons why its camera didn't receive the same mainstream global praise as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Well, the landscape is finally changing this year.
With the Find X9 Ultra expected to arrive outside China soon (possibly in April), Oppo is ensuring its latest camera-oriented phone reaches a wider audience. This, in turn, is expected to bring serious competition to the table before the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max.
A full breakdown of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra's camera
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra's camera is shaking things up. | Image by Weibo
Key camera specs of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra (rumored)
- 200MP main rear camera with a 1/1.12 sensor
- 200MP periscope sensor with a 3x optical zoom
- 50MP ultra-wide unit
- 50MP 10x zoom sensor
- Dedicated 3.2MP Danxia multi-spectral sensor for color restoration
- 50MP front camera
In 2026, many devices will carry the 'Ultra' label. We believe the title must be earned. With Find X9 Ultra, we are setting a new benchmark for mobile imaging.
Oppo's secret camera weapon
This is what the Photography Kit looks like on the Oppo Find X9 Pro. | Image by Oppo
Oppo Find X9 Ultra stands out with more than just its camera
Under the hood, the phone is rumored to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, as well as a 7,050mAh battery. This is a significant leap forward from the Find X8 Ultra, which features a 6,100mAh. In addition, the device is expected to run on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 out of the box.
Victory on the global scene?
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is coming soon. | Image by Oppo
