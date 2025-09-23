Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

A familiar T-Mobile deal is making the rounds again

Another wave of free line offers hits T-Mobile customers.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile subscribers may be in for a nice surprise – some are getting offered a brand-new free line. Reports from users online show the carrier is quietly rolling out the promo again.

Another round of free line promos hits T-Mobile


Every once in a while, T-Mobile dangles a free line offer in front of customers, and it looks like the deal is back. Dozens of people are now reporting that they’ve received notifications about claiming a free line, though the eligibility rules remain a bit murky.

So far, customers on Family Choice and ONE plans have said they’ve gotten it, while others – including long-time subscribers – are frustrated that nothing has popped up for them.



I haven’t gotten this offer at all. 25 years as a customer…
– stylz168, Reddit, September 2025

I never got a free line after 19 years with T-Mobile.
– Waste-Pay2775, Reddit, September 2025

It seems the fine print does play a role. For example, accounts with more than two existing free or discounted lines are out of luck.

… the offer is only applicable if there are no more than two free or discounted lines on the account. Upon checking your billing and account information, I see that you currently have four free lines active, which makes the promotion ineligible at this time.
– Bwayan, Reddit, September 2025

And even if you do snag the offer, it’s not “free-free.” Taxes still apply, the line won’t qualify for a free phone or upgrade, and if you drop a paid line within a year, your free one could either disappear or turn into a paid line.

Still, recently, we found that T-Mobile subscribers don’t really care what free lines might cost them but as always, the fine print is where the real story hides, so make sure to read it all before agreeing to anything. You can avoid bad surprises down the road if you do.

A free line can still be a big deal


The main perk is obvious – your monthly bill gets lighter. For families or groups of friends sharing a plan, that can mean real savings. On top of that, the extra line can be used however you want: a spare number for work, a slot for a tablet or smartwatch, or just more data to spread across devices.

And from T-Mobile’s perspective, it’s smart business. By adding more lines per account, it makes customers less likely to switch carriers. Once multiple people are tied into the same plan, inertia usually keeps them locked in.

A great offer for some


At the end of the day, this isn’t T-Mobile being overly generous – it’s a retention strategy. Still, if you’re eligible and don’t mind the fine print, it’s a solid way to save money or get more flexibility out of your plan.

Personally, I’d say the key is balance: don’t jump in without checking the details, but if the offer lines up with what you already need, it’s worth grabbing. Free lines may not come with phones, but they can definitely make your monthly plan stretch further.

