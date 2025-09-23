A familiar T-Mobile deal is making the rounds again

So far, customers on Family Choice and ONE plans have said they’ve gotten it, while others – including long-time subscribers – are frustrated that nothing has popped up for them.

It seems the fine print does play a role. For example, accounts with more than two existing free or discounted lines are out of luck.

– Bwayan, Reddit, September 2025

A free line can still be a big deal



The main perk is obvious – your monthly bill gets lighter. For families or groups of friends sharing a plan, that can mean real savings. On top of that, the extra line can be used however you want: a spare number for work, a slot for a tablet or smartwatch, or just more data to spread across devices.



And from T-Mobile ’s perspective, it’s smart business. By adding more lines per account, it makes customers less likely to switch carriers. Once multiple people are tied into the same plan, inertia usually keeps them locked in.

A great offer for some



At the end of the day, this isn’t T-Mobile being overly generous – it’s a retention strategy. Still, if you’re eligible and don’t mind the fine print, it’s a solid way to save money or get more flexibility out of your plan.



Personally, I'd say the key is balance: don't jump in without checking the details, but if the offer lines up with what you already need, it's worth grabbing. Free lines may not come with phones, but they can definitely make your monthly plan stretch further.



