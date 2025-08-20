Eyeing a Google Pixel 10 phone? Xfinity Mobile is offering one for free with a trade-in

Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month
It’s that time of year again. Pixel season is about to kick off, and the deals are starting to roll in. If you’re a Google Pixel fan and an Xfinity customer, there’s a new offer on the table that might just catch your eye.

Starting today, Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile are launching their pre-order deals for the brand-new Google Pixel 10 lineup. The offer is pretty straightforward: new and existing customers on one of their premium unlimited plans can get a standard Google Pixel 10 or the Pixel 10 Pro "on us." As with most of these deals, "on us" comes with the condition of an eligible trade-in, with the value of the phone being credited to your bill over time. If you’re looking to go big with the Pixel 10 Pro XL, you can get up to $1,000 off, also with a trade-in. For those without a device to trade, Xfinity is still knocking a respectable $400 off any phone in the new Pixel 10 series.

Are you a Comcast/Xfinity customer?

Vote View Result


This is a solid deal, especially if you're already embedded in the Comcast ecosystem. The Pixel 10 series promises to be a powerhouse, featuring Google's latest custom chip, a focus on advanced on-device AI with Gemini, and the top-tier camera performance we’ve come to expect.


The value of this Xfinity deal really hinges on one question: Are you a happy Xfinity Internet customer? If you are, and you’re looking to upgrade to the latest from Google, this is a fantastic and convenient way to do it. Bundling services can simplify bills and often leads to real savings, especially with perks like Xfinity’s offer to cover up to $500 per line to help you switch from another carrier.

However, if you aren't tied to Comcast, you may want to wait and see what the major carriers roll out. The Google Pixel 10 series has just been announced, and all the pre-order deals for everyone to snag one at a great deal are about to start rolling in. You just have to weigh your options carefully. Happy Pixel season!


