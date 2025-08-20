Eyeing a Google Pixel 10 phone? Xfinity Mobile is offering one for free with a trade-in

Google Pixel 10

This is a solid deal, especially if you're already embedded in the Comcast ecosystem. The Pixel 10 series promises to be a powerhouse, featuring Google's latest custom chip, a focus on advanced on-device AI with Gemini, and the top-tier camera performance we've come to expect.



The value of this Xfinity deal really hinges on one question: Are you a happy Xfinity Internet customer? If you are, and you’re looking to upgrade to the latest from Google, this is a fantastic and convenient way to do it. Bundling services can simplify bills and often leads to real savings, especially with perks like Xfinity’s offer to cover up to $500 per line to help you switch from another carrier.





However, if you aren't tied to Comcast, you may want to wait and see what the major carriers roll out. The Google Pixel 10 series has just been announced, and all the pre-order deals for everyone to snag one at a great deal are about to start rolling in. You just have to weigh your options carefully. Happy Pixel season!













