Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Amazon slashes $370 off the 1TB iPad Air M3 before Black Friday

Save a massive $370 on the 1TB cellular-ready variant with this insanely good Amazon deal.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad Air M3 on a white table in landscape orientation against a blue background.
View now at Amazon
Black Friday appears to have arrived early, especially for iPad Air M3 fans looking to save big on the top-tier 1TB cellular variant. Believe it or not, Amazon is now selling this buffed-up version with an 11-inch display for a massive $370 off.

The iPad Air M3 is a massive 30% off

$370 off (30%)
iPad Air buyers, this is your best chance to save on the buffed-up 1TB variant with an 11-inch display! Right now, the model in Purple can be yours for a whopping $370 off, making it cheaper than ever way before Black Friday. This is the cellular-ready variant.
Buy at Amazon

Granted, even a huge price cut like this doesn't exactly bring the slate into the budget category. But hey — it usually costs as much as $1,250 at its standard price, so the 30% markdown is still pretty exciting. Plus, we've never seen the latest 11-incher plunge so deeply before. In other words, this promo is one of the best iPad Air deals you can grab ahead of Black Friday.

Powerful beyond expectations, this Apple tablet is suitable for anything you can think of. From entertainment and gaming to heavy multitasking, the top-tier M3 chip can handle it all. And with that massive 1TB of storage, you've got space to store all your media, apps, and games.

While this fella doesn't feature the same supreme display as the iPad Pro line, you're getting pretty good visuals. The 11-inch iPad Air M3 is compact, making on-the-go use more comfortable. And even though the tablet has a 60Hz LCD screen, it gives you vivid colors and mostly smooth animations.

Is battery life any good? Absolutely. With nonstop browsing, you can expect this bad boy to last at least nine and a half hours. Prefer watching videos? You can binge-watch your favorite series for nearly seven hours, no pause.

Still on the fence? Check out our full iPad Air M3 review for more details. But if you're already tempted, now's definitely the time to act. After all, it's really not every day that you can see the latest iPads on sale with a huge $370 discount. Just a heads-up: only the Purple version with cellular connectivity and 1TB of storage enjoys that stunning 30% markdown. Act fast and save while it lasts.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple iPad - Deals History
133 stories
29 Oct, 2025
Amazon slashes $370 off the 1TB iPad Air M3 before Black Friday
27 Oct, 2025
Just-released iPad Pro M5 is already on sale — save $50 on the 11-inch model
24 Oct, 2025
This 1TB iPad Air M2 is $300 off in an exceptional Amazon sale
23 Oct, 2025
Rare iPad Pro M4 deal makes this 512GB model a much smarter choice
22 Oct, 2025
Apple's most affordable M4-powered iPad Pro 11 model with 5G is marked down by a record high $210
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1

Latest News

At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless