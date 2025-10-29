Amazon slashes $370 off the 1TB iPad Air M3 before Black Friday
Save a massive $370 on the 1TB cellular-ready variant with this insanely good Amazon deal.
Granted, even a huge price cut like this doesn't exactly bring the slate into the budget category. But hey — it usually costs as much as $1,250 at its standard price, so the 30% markdown is still pretty exciting. Plus, we've never seen the latest 11-incher plunge so deeply before. In other words, this promo is one of the best iPad Air deals you can grab ahead of Black Friday.
Powerful beyond expectations, this Apple tablet is suitable for anything you can think of. From entertainment and gaming to heavy multitasking, the top-tier M3 chip can handle it all. And with that massive 1TB of storage, you've got space to store all your media, apps, and games.
While this fella doesn't feature the same supreme display as the iPad Pro line, you're getting pretty good visuals. The 11-inch iPad Air M3 is compact, making on-the-go use more comfortable. And even though the tablet has a 60Hz LCD screen, it gives you vivid colors and mostly smooth animations.
Is battery life any good? Absolutely. With nonstop browsing, you can expect this bad boy to last at least nine and a half hours. Prefer watching videos? You can binge-watch your favorite series for nearly seven hours, no pause.
Still on the fence? Check out our full iPad Air M3 review for more details. But if you're already tempted, now's definitely the time to act. After all, it's really not every day that you can see the latest iPads on sale with a huge $370 discount. Just a heads-up: only the Purple version with cellular connectivity and 1TB of storage enjoys that stunning 30% markdown. Act fast and save while it lasts.
