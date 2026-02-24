Competition might force the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to correct the two flaws from the Fold 7
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was amazing, but not perfect. Samsung might just correct that slight oversight with the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Samsung crushed it with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image by PhoneArena
Last year Samsung pretty much shocked the entire industry when it released the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7. It was no secret that the Galaxy foldables had fallen quite a fair bit behind their competitors, so much so that the company had released a Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE in China to compete with the strict competition.
Don’t get me wrong, the crease on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is almost as good as no crease at all. During normal use, when you’re staring at the phone head-on, you will not notice it unless you were actively looking for it. Samsung made great strides in this department with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Fold 7, but that crease is still there.
Apple delayed its highly anticipated foldable iPhone for years, hoping for a solution to the crease. It’s not yet clear whether the company found one, most reports indicate that Apple’s foldable will have a crease as well, no matter how shallow. But Samsung is one step ahead.
The technicalities of how it works would be a long story, but the important takeaway here is that Samsung has most likely solved the crease problem once and for all. And if that’s true, then the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year might very well become the first foldable smartphone without a crease at all, and that excites me very much.
This is, without a doubt in my mind, the biggest issue plaguing Samsung’s phones nowadays. Even the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra will once again be using the same 5,000 mAh battery that we’ve been seeing on Samsung flagships for generations.
If there is one area where the Galaxy Z Fold 7 fell noticeably short of its rivals, it was the battery. The Fold 7 has a battery capacity of only 4,400 mAh, which was already less than the competition when it came out last year. And said competition is only increasing, as the battery capacity on the Honor Magic V6 will apparently be 7,150 mAh.
Even though there were already some brilliant foldable smartphones on the market last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold like crazy. For the first time in ages, Samsung actually revised its sales expectations for its foldables to be higher than last year. It’s quite simple, people will rush to buy a Samsung phone if it’s excellent or even just interesting enough.
This Fold 6 SE was so good that Samsung took it, improved it ever so slightly, and repackaged it as the Fold 7 that we all know and love, the same foldable flagship that knocked our socks off. We suddenly had a Samsung foldable phone that was elegant and sleek instead of boxy and unwieldy — relatively speaking — like its predecessors, and sales skyrocketed in response.
Samsung didn’t just catch up with the likes of Oppo and Honor in design and hardware, it actually somehow managed to surpass them. Well…in most cases. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 still had one shortcoming, two if I’m being extra nitpicky, and Samsung is poised to perfect them this year with the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Creases, the bane of a foldable phone
A crease is barely visible on the Fold 7, but it’s there. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung’s crease-free foldable display, a brilliant new innovation, was recently shown off in person, and boy oh boy does it impress. We’ve finally reached the point where we can fold a display without permanently introducing a crease right down the middle.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 needs bigger batteries
Battery capacity isn't Samsung's strong suit. | Image by PhoneArena
With competition across this segment heating up, especially with the foldable iPhone entering production according to schedule, Samsung might finally be forced to give us a bigger battery. It’s not like the company hasn’t already done it: the Galaxy Z TriFold has a battery capacity of 5,600 mAh even in the U.S., so there’s no better time for the Fold series to follow suit.
Which upgrade is more important for the Galaxy Z Fold 8?
The most perfect foldable ever
Samsung came really close to perfection with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Image by PhoneArena
If Samsung incorporates that crease-free display in the Galaxy Z Fold 8, increases the battery capacity, and promises the same seven years of software support, the Fold 8 will be difficult to beat. I’m tempted to say that the Fold 8 will actually be the best foldable phone that has ever been made, especially since Apple already lost me with the foldable iPhone.
