Mint Mobile has slashed the Pixel 10 to only $300

62% off the Google Pixel 10? Count me in!

T-Mobile Deals Google Google Pixel Mint Mobile

A close-up of the Google Pixel 10.
How can you resist saving 62% on this Google phone? | Image by Image by PhoneArena
While some users may not typically go for the Google Pixel 10, it's absolutely the one I recommend right now. Why? Because Mint Mobile is now selling it at a dirt-cheap price. Believe it or not, the model is now available at just $300, saving you a massive $499 on its original price. 

Save $499 on the Pixel 10 at Mint Mobile

$300
$799
$499 off (62%)
Mint Mobile has just launched what's easily one of the best Pixel 10 deals ever. Believe it or not, the AI-enhanced phone is now $499 off its original price. You can also grab a year of unlimited service for $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile


Yep — the "base" Google Pixel 10 is now cheaper than a fully unlocked Galaxy A36. But wait — it gets better. With Mint, you don't have to spend a small fortune on data service. The carrier is giving you a year of unlimited data for $180 instead of $360. That's just $15 per month for T-Mobile's reliable 5G network!

The Google Pixel 10 is the first "base" model with a telephoto sensor. You're getting a 10.8MP 5x zoom lens on the rear, giving you fantastic photos even at a distance. 

But this isn't its only selling point. As our Pixel 10 review shows, the device stands out with a truly premium display. With 6.3 inches, OLED, a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and brightness of over 2,800 nits, it's just as premium as the rest of the lineup.

Under the hood, the handset features a Tensor G5 chip. While this processor doesn't stand out with its raw horsepower, it's very well optimized. That means you can expect it to run smoothly with everyday tasks.

Let's not forget about the AI extras. The Pixel 10 is equipped with Voice Translate, Camera Coach, and other exciting features to make your experience truly special. 

Bottom line: the Pixel 10 may not be as premium as the 10 Pro XL, but it's much cheaper than the rest of the lineup. And thanks to Mint Mobile's latest bargain, you can now get it for a huge $499 off its original price. Now, given that you won't find the same discount practically anywhere else, I think this promo is definitely worth checking out.

