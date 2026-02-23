Honor to show off the Magic V6 foldable and its robot phone in a few days
Save the date! The Honor Magic V6 foldable flagship and the novel robot phone are just around the corner.
0comments
A potential leaked photo of the Honor Magic V6. | Image by Weibo
Honor will be unveiling its Magic V6 foldable phone in a few days, alongside the robot phone that the company teased last year. In addition, Honor will also show off the new MagicPad 4 tablet, and the company’s entire presentation will be focused around the theme “Believers in AI Future” according to Honor.
The Honor Magic V5 is one of the sleekest foldable flagships currently on the market, and it is a very good alternative to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. At MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2026, which will take place from March 2-5 in Barcelona, the industry will get its first look at the Magic V6.
The phone’s most defining feature is its camera, which it can extend and swivel around to look at the world like a curious little puppy. Honor will show off the robot phone in more detail at MWC 2026 ahead of a possible launch later this year.
A few images surfaced online some time back, possible leaked photos of the Honor Magic V6, and the phone looks ridiculously slim. And if the rumored battery capacity of 7,150 mAh is accurate, then the Magic V6 will have crazy good battery life.
Honor is excited to show off its newest AI-powered innovations, and I’m excited to see them in action, particularly the robot phone. The Magic V6 should also hopefully inspire more competition from both Samsung and Apple, especially now that the latter is finally entering this segment with its foldable iPhone.
In early March, Honor will unveil what it’s been cooking up over in Barcelona, and I just hope it lives up to the hype.
Honor Magic V6
The Honor Magic V5 is a very sleek foldable phone. | Image by PhoneArena
The Honor Magic V5 is one of the sleekest foldable flagships currently on the market, and it is a very good alternative to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. At MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2026, which will take place from March 2-5 in Barcelona, the industry will get its first look at the Magic V6.
Honor promises a foldable that is even slimmer, even more durable, and has an even larger battery. For comparison, the Honor Magic V5 has a battery capacity of 5,820 mAh, much higher than the 4,400 mAh battery capacity found on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
What would make you switch from the Galaxy foldables?
We’ll also see the robot phone
Honor's robot phone. | Image by Honor
Last year Honor showed off something novel that it has been working on: a robot phone. As expected, it is powered by modern AI, and the idea is to make a phone that’s like a portable companion.
Recommended For You
A few images surfaced online some time back, possible leaked photos of the Honor Magic V6, and the phone looks ridiculously slim. And if the rumored battery capacity of 7,150 mAh is accurate, then the Magic V6 will have crazy good battery life.
Save the date!
Honor is excited to show off its newest AI-powered innovations, and I’m excited to see them in action, particularly the robot phone. The Magic V6 should also hopefully inspire more competition from both Samsung and Apple, especially now that the latter is finally entering this segment with its foldable iPhone.
In early March, Honor will unveil what it’s been cooking up over in Barcelona, and I just hope it lives up to the hype.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: