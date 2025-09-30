ChatGPT isn't just answering questions anymore – it's selling you things

ChatGPT gets Instant Checkout feature

Products that support this feature would have a "Buy" button. You'll be able to pay with your card or use other payment options.





Merchants will pay a fee on purchases

As would be understandable, merchants will have to pay a fee on completed purchases. OpenAI claims that Instant Checkout items are not preferred in product results, though.





ChatGPT is evolving

What started as a generative AI chatbot is now gaining more and more features and popularity. I personally think that adding the ability to buy stuff on ChatGPT is a useful tweak, but still, I personally would be a little skeptical of buying that way. But of course, maybe in the future, I'd get used to it. After all, at the beginning, I was skeptical of buying stuff online anyway.



