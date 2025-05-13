Code, debug, repeat: Google's new AI agent promises full dev support

To perform a search using ChatGPT in 4–5 simple steps, you should:



Open ChatGPT by visiting chat.openai.com and logging into your account

Start a new chat by clicking on "New Chat" in the sidebar

Type your question or topic clearly, as if you're asking a person (for example, "How come polar bears don't eat penguins?")

Read the response generated by ChatGPT

Ask follow-up questions if you need more information or want to go deeper into the topic

This could be the search routine of the future – if you trust ChatGPT enough. But do you trust Google right now? This is the key question.

