Bose’s top-notch QuietComfort Ultra earbuds get a sweet discount on Amazon
The earbuds deliver exceptional sound, have industry-leading ANC, and are unmissable at this price. So, don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As you probably know, we’re constantly on the hunt for unmissable headphones deals. For instance, yesterday, we noticed that Amazon is offering a massive 43% discount on the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4, making them a steal. And today, we stumbled upon another unmissable deal on none other than the high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, which are discounted by $70 at the same retailer.
Thanks to this sweet markdown, you can upgrade your listening experience for just under $230 instead of splurging a whole $300. Moreover, both the black and white color options are selling at the same price, which means you can pick the one that best fits your style. And while the discount doesn’t come from Amazon itself, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed, so we believe there’s nothing to worry about.
Since they are high-end Bose earphones, they deliver exceptional sound out of the box, including head-tracking and surround sound support. Additionally, they boast Bose’s industry-leading ANC, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes without pesky noises ruining your experience. Now add battery life of up to six hours with ANC off and up to four hours with it on, and you get earphones that are truly impressive and worth every penny.
So, what are you still waiting for? Tap the offer button in this article and grab these premium headphones at a lower price now!
Well, okay, there’s one thing you should be concerned about, and that is missing out on this awesome deal. After all, these puppies rank among the best high-end earbuds money can buy, so every chance to score them at a cheaper price is one you don’t want to miss. Plus, they bring a lot to the table, making them a smart buy.
