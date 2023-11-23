The perfect pre-paid plan to go with your Black Friday phone deal!

This story is sponsored by Best Buy. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer





Black Friday is the time of year when we get the most "no strings attached" deals — straight up discounts on some of the best phones ! It's great to pick up an unlocked unit and enjoy the freedom of signing up for whatever service you may feel like.





That will be plenty of time for you to try out Boost's "Expanded Data Network" — a mix between AT&T's, Well, Best Buy currently has great promos on new SIM cards from Boost Mobile — one of the most popular MVNOs in the States. No strings attached, pick up a 3-month card for Boost's 5 GB plan and you get it for $14.99 — that's $30 off the regular price and it comes down to $5 per month!That will be plenty of time for you to try out Boost's "Expanded Data Network" — a mix between AT&T's, T-Mobile 's, and Boost's own infrastructure! As long as you are not a heavy media user, 5 GB should be OK for a month — even if you browse websites and chat daily.



Boost Mobile 5 GB 3 monts prepaid Unlimited talk and text, 5 GB of data on Boost's Expanded Data Network. Wireless hotspot function enabled. Use BoostOne app to control your account, earn credit. $30 off (67%) $14 99 $44 99 Buy at BestBuy



What do you get with Boost?



Unlimited talk, text, 5 GB data

Mobile hotspot feature included

Works on most GSM phones

Boost’s Expanded Data Network combines AT&T and T-Mobile for widespread 5G coverage

for widespread 5G coverage Change your plan at any time

Get credit by using the BoostOne app

No contracts, no hidden fees

Since you are hunting for deals — this plan is the perfect companion to the awesome Since you are hunting for deals — this plan is the perfect companion to the awesome Galaxy S23 Ultra Black Friday deal that Best Buy is running right now. $300 off on the phone, unlocked and no strings attached. And then a 3-month plan that comes down to $5 per month! Picking up from Best Buy is the easiest thing ever — schedule a curbside pickup, a next-day delivery, or same-day delivery.





