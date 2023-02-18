Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S23 launch discounts, stunning Motorolas for cheap, and a lot more
Another big week for the mobile industry is wrapping up, with some of the most exciting new phones of the "season" now up for grabs pretty much everywhere and for everyone following a longer or shorter pre-order period.
But even though Samsung's Galaxy S23 family and the one and only affordable 5G-enabled OnePlus 11 flagship are predictably capturing a large chunk of the attention of most smartphone buyers right now, our latest weekly roundup of the greatest tech deals around covers a wide range of other deeply discounted stuff as well. Yes, we're talking various cheap and costly handsets, but also plenty of tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds at unbeatable prices.
These are the top three deals available today
Whether you have something (good) to trade in or not, Samsung is joining forces with the top three US wireless service providers to offer the most amazing Galaxy S23 series launch promotions.
Slightly inferior to those absolutely phenomenal pre-order deals available until yesterday, these continue to make probably the best Android phones out there impressively affordable... with various strings attached and special conditions. Yes, that goes even (or especially) for the Galaxy S23 Ultra beast.
Of course, the OnePlus 11 can be a great alternative to the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra as well, and believe it or not, Amazon is now offering a better deal on that particular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse than during the pre-order window, slashing a cool 100 bucks off the already reasonable list price of the 256/16GB variant with no hoops to jump through whatsoever.
If you're looking for an even more affordable handset and can settle for slightly humbler specs, the gorgeous Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is marked down by an unprecedented $200 in two different models. The "Viva Magenta" flavor in particular seems incredibly hard to turn down, especially for fashion lovers and folks who like to be noticed no matter the circumstances. And yes, you even get a nice pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds throw in at no extra charge.
Other hot smartphone bargains around
They say that all good things must come to an end eventually, but in the case of Best Buy's extremely good Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals, that painful moment has not arrived just yet. That's right, there's still time to pick up undeniably the best Google Pixel phones in the world at their lowest ever prices... with upfront carrier activation. Alternatively, the mid-range Nokia G400 5G can be yours at a much lower price than a high-end Pixel with surprisingly decent specs in tow and no special requirements.
Check out the greatest tablet offers this week
One of the best tablets around is on sale at its best price ever... once again. No, Amazon's iPad Air (2022) deals are not exactly unusual, but they're still pretty rare and pretty much impossible to beat. The same goes for the considerably lower-end Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, which is arguably one of the best Android tablets you can buy on a tight budget... even though Best Buy's current low price has been seen a couple of times before.
Great smartwatches at great prices
It's not quite every day that you see a robust smartwatch go for a significantly lower price than usual, but believe it or not, we have two different models at substantial discounts for you to choose from right now. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is of course the more conventional and "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 8 alternative for the title of best smartwatch money can buy, while the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire goes head-to-head against the Apple Watch Ultra for the attention of outdoor enthusiasts and extreme sports lovers... at a far lower price.
Regardless of your choice, you'll end up with a mighty powerful and super-tough device on your wrist that can obviously keep a very close eye on your health and fitness while displaying all the information that counts from your connected smartphone.
The best earbuds at the heftiest discounts
Something old, something blue, and something new. Those are this week's top true wireless earbuds deals for you in a nutshell. The old (but gold) deal is for Apple's hugely popular second-gen AirPods Pro, of course, while the new one sees the ultra-lightweight Sony LinkBuds S match their lowest price ever in a decidedly eye-catching color.
And speaking of head-turning colors, the kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are marked down to a great price in a blue hue with extremely similar features and capabilities as many of their costlier rivals to the title of best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2023.
