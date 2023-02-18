Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S23 launch discounts, stunning Motorolas for cheap, and a lot more





But even though Samsung's Galaxy S23 family and the one and only affordable 5G-enabled OnePlus 11 flagship are predictably capturing a large chunk of the attention of most smartphone buyers right now, our latest weekly roundup of the greatest tech deals around covers a wide range of other deeply discounted stuff as well. Yes, we're talking various cheap and costly handsets, but also plenty of tablets, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds at unbeatable prices.

These are the top three deals available today





Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $199.99 with trade-in The S23 Ultra is now officially in stores. Get up to $750 instant trade-in credit, and $100 instant credit from Samsung with the purchase. The phone starts at $199.99 with an eligible trade-in for AT&T or T-Mobile in a 256GB storage configuration. $1000 off (83%) Trade-in $199 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung OnePlus 11 With pre-orders in the rearview mirror, this 5G-enabled powerhouse can be yours at the exact same price in both 128 and 256GB storage variants with your choice of 8 or 16GB RAM, making that choice an absolute no-brainer and saving you a cool $100 on the upper-tier configuration. $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge 30 Fusion This undeniably eye-catching 6.55-inch powerhouse is more affordable than ever before in both a Neptune Blue model fetching 500 bucks and a Viva Magenta bundle with noise-cancelling wireless earbuds included at $599.99. $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola





Whether you have something (good) to trade in or not, Samsung is joining forces with the top three US wireless service providers to offer the most amazing Galaxy S23 series launch promotions.





Slightly inferior to those absolutely phenomenal pre-order deals available until yesterday, these continue to make probably the best Android phones out there impressively affordable... with various strings attached and special conditions. Yes, that goes even (or especially) for the Galaxy S23 Ultra beast.





Of course, the OnePlus 11 can be a great alternative to the Galaxy S23 S23 Plus , and S23 Ultra as well, and believe it or not, Amazon is now offering a better deal on that particular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse than during the pre-order window, slashing a cool 100 bucks off the already reasonable list price of the 256/16GB variant with no hoops to jump through whatsoever.





If you're looking for an even more affordable handset and can settle for slightly humbler specs, the gorgeous Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is marked down by an unprecedented $200 in two different models. The "Viva Magenta" flavor in particular seems incredibly hard to turn down, especially for fashion lovers and folks who like to be noticed no matter the circumstances. And yes, you even get a nice pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds throw in at no extra charge.

Other hot smartphone bargains around





Google Pixel 7 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4,355mAh Battery, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Cameras, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required ($100 Discount Without Activation) $200 off (33%) $399 $599 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 13, 6.7-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Cameras, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required ($150 Discount Without Activation) $300 off (33%) $599 $899 Buy at BestBuy

Nokia G400 5G, Unlocked, US Version, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Full HD+ Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery, 48 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Cameras, Meteor Grey Color $90 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Nokia G400 5G, Unlocked, US Version, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Full HD+ Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery, 48 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Cameras, Meteor Grey Color $90 off (33%) $179 99 $269 99 Buy at BestBuy





Check out the greatest tablet offers this week





Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Multiple Colors $99 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Multiple Colors $99 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, 10.5-Inch LCD Screen with Full HD+ Resolution, Octa-Core Processor, 7,040mAh Battery, USB-C Port, Android 13, Two Colors $90 off (39%) $139 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy





Great smartwatches at great prices





Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Premium Multisport GPS Watch with Rugged Design, Sapphire Crystal Lens, Diamond-like Carbon Coated Steel Bezel, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case with Metal Rear Cover, 51mm Size, 1.4-Inch Sunlight-Readable Display, Glonass, Galileo, Pulse Ox Sensor, Up to 21 Days Battery Life $380 off (51%) Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Wear OS Smartwatch, 45mm Size, Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Enhanced GPS, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Body Composition Analysis, ECG Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, 590mAh Battery, 5ATM Water Resistance, Black and Gray Colors $71 off (14%) Buy at Amazon





It's not quite every day that you see a robust smartwatch go for a significantly lower price than usual, but believe it or not, we have two different models at substantial discounts for you to choose from right now. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is of course the more conventional and "mainstream" Apple Watch Series 8 alternative for the title of best smartwatch money can buy, while the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire goes head-to-head against the Apple Watch Ultra for the attention of outdoor enthusiasts and extreme sports lovers... at a far lower price.





Regardless of your choice, you'll end up with a mighty powerful and super-tough device on your wrist that can obviously keep a very close eye on your health and fitness while displaying all the information that counts from your connected smartphone.

The best earbuds at the heftiest discounts





Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, AKG-Tuned 12mm Speaker, Enhanced Bass Tone, Three Microphones, Up to 29 Hours of Battery Life, Always-On Voice Assistance, Wireless Charging Case, Blue Color Only $70 off (47%) $79 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy

Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Sound Control, Premium Sound Technology, Up to 6 Hours of Battery Life (20 Hours with Charging Case), Multipoint Connection, IPX4 Water Resistance, Desert Sand $70 off (35%) $129 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy

Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life $49 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Something old, something blue, and something new. Those are this week's top true wireless earbuds deals for you in a nutshell. The old (but gold) deal is for Apple's hugely popular second-gen AirPods Pro , of course, while the new one sees the ultra-lightweight Sony LinkBuds S match their lowest price ever in a decidedly eye-catching color.





And speaking of head-turning colors, the kidney bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live are marked down to a great price in a blue hue with extremely similar features and capabilities as many of their costlier rivals to the title of best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2023.

Another big week for the mobile industry is wrapping up, with some of the most exciting new phones of the "season" now up for grabs pretty much everywhere and for everyone following a longer or shorter pre-order period.