At 50% off, the JBL Live 770NC offer up to 65 hours of battery life at a bargain price
The headphones deliver good sound, have capable ANC, and can now be yours for under $100, making them a steal. Save while the offer lasts!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for new, good-sounding headphones but the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 still feel too steep — even with their massive $170 discount — and you can't spend more than $100, you may want to check out Amazon's deal on the JBL Live 770NC.
The retailer is currently offering a generous 50% discount on these puppies, letting you score the white model for just under $100. That’s a phenomenal deal because not only do these headphones usually cost around $200, but they also offer a lot in return.
Sure, they might not be the absolute best wireless headphones you can buy right now, but at just $100, they’re an unmissable deal. With a comfy design featuring large, cushioned earcups and a well-padded headband, they deliver good sound with punchy bass that lets you enjoy long listening sessions without any discomfort. Plus, the JBL Headphones app lets you customize the sound with an easy-to-use EQ, giving you a listening experience tailored just for you.
All in all, these headphones are worth every penny, especially while selling for 50% off. So, don't hesitate! If they fit the bill for you, tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a pair at a bargain price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Another highlight is their active noise cancellation, which does a pretty good job at blocking pesky noises, even though it’s not among the best on the market. And when we add a battery life that offers up to 50 hours with ANC on and up to 65 hours with it turned off, the JBL Live 770NC really punch above their weight.
