Pixel Watch 2 Release date, price, features, and news after review

Welcome to our information hub for the latest Google Pixel Watch 2. Here, you'll discover all the details about the second-generation Pixel Watch, including specifications, features, comparisons, and more.

Jump to: 

Pixel Watch 2 release date


The Pixel Watch 2 was announced alongside the all-new Pixel 8 lineup during the Made by Google hardware event on October 4th and hit the shelves on October 12.

Pixel Watch 2 price


The Bluetooth variant of the Pixel Watch 2 costs $349, while the LTE model will set you back $399. As you can see, Google is keeping the same prices as on the first-gen Pixel Watch.

Pixel Watch 2 specs


The Pixel Watch 2 features the same 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 320ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 1000 nits of brightness as the first-gen Pixel Watch. Check out the Pixel Watch 2 specs page for more in-depth information.

Pixel Watch 2 reviews



Although, the Pixel Watch 2 is a solid upgrade over the original, offering improvements in performance, heart measurements, and battery life, existing first-gen owners may not find compelling reasons to upgrade, considering the gradual pace of smartwatch innovation. Notably, the Pixel Watch 2 lacks repairability, attributed to its sleek domed glass design and the Fitbit Premium subscription is criticized for its high cost compared to its features.

Despite its drawbacks, the Pixel Watch 2 earns praise for comfort, style, and measurement precision, securing its spot among the best smartwatches available. For a detailed exploration of the Google's second smartwatch performance, check out our dedicated Pixel Watch 2 review.

Pixel Watch 2 comparisons


Priced between $349 and $399, the Pixel Watch 2 faces competition from more budget-friendly alternatives like the $299 Galaxy Watch 6, offering similar functionality. On the other hand, the Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s, priced at $450, provide slightly more advanced workout options and notably longer battery life.

Now, let's compare it to its predecessor by pitting the Google Pixel Watch 2 against the Pixel Watch 1. In a nutshell, they share the same design, but the newer generation boasts improved speed, enhanced battery life, and overall enhancements to what was already good on the Pixel Watch. The menus exhibit less stutter, thanks to the new chip, heart measurements are even more precise, and the watch is now more secure on the charger, preventing accidental slips.

In what colors is the Pixel Watch 2 available?



There's a bunch of colors to pick from, including colors matching those of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which is neat. Google has an extensive band collection which also includes models made of leather, metal, and fabric. The pre-made combinations are:
  • Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Bay Active Band
  • Matte Black Aluminum Case / Obsidian Active Band
  • Champagne Gold Aluminum Case / Hazel Active Band
  • Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Porcelain Active Band

But when it comes to individual bands, you've got a bunch more color options. Take a peek in the table to see what catches your eye!

Active Sport Band colorsWoven Band colorsStretch Band colorsCrafted Leather Band colorsTwo-Tone Leather Band colorsActive Band colorsMetal Slim Band colorsMetal Mesh Band colorsMetal Links Band colors
CoralBaySageMoondustPorcelainHazelMatte BlackChampagne GoldBrushed Silver
HazelCoralBayObsidianBayBayPolished SilverPolished SilverMatte Black
MoondustIvyCoralIvyCharcoalPorcelainChampagne GoldMatte Black
ObsidianSageObsidianObsidian
PorcelainLemongrassPorcelainLemongrass
LinenCharcoal

What is the Pixel Watch 2 battery capacity?


Google's latest Pixel Watch 2 features a 306mAh battery, showcasing a 4.1% increase compared to the OG Pixel Watch's 294mAh power cell. According to Google, the Pixel Watch 2 maintains a 24-hour battery life, even with the always-on display feature activated.

In practical usage, after a single day that included a workout session lasting approximately 40 minutes to an hour, the watch successfully lasted for a full 12-hour period. However, approaching bedtime, the battery levels dwindled to around 30% to 20%, prompting a quick top-up to ensure the watch could effectively track an entire night of sleep.

The charging process for the Pixel Watch 2 has seen improvements. While you still attain 50% charge in 30 minutes, the device now reaches 80% in just 45 minutes, a boost from the first-gen model that took 55 minutes.

What are the best Pixel Watch 2 deals?


While deals can change on a dime, we do our best to keep you in the loop. Deals come and go pretty fast, but you've got a good shot at snagging a sweet bargain on the Google Pixel Watch 2.


