Pixel Watch 2 Release date, price, features, and news after review

Google Pixel Watch 2





Pixel Watch 2 was announced alongside the all-new Thewas announced alongside the all-new Pixel 8 lineup during the Made by Google hardware event on October 4th and hit the shelves on October 12.

Pixel Watch 2 price





Pixel Watch 2 costs $349, while the LTE model will set you back $399. As you can see, Pixel Watch . The Bluetooth variant of thecosts $349, while the LTE model will set you back $399. As you can see, Google is keeping the same prices as on the first-gen

Pixel Watch 2 specs





Pixel Watch 2 features the same 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 320ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 1000 nits of brightness as the first-gen Pixel Watch . Check out the Thefeatures the same 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 320ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 1000 nits of brightness as the first-gen. Check out the Pixel Watch 2 specs page for more in-depth information.

Pixel Watch 2 is a solid upgrade over the original, offering improvements in performance, heart measurements, and battery life, existing first-gen owners may not find compelling reasons to upgrade, considering the gradual pace of smartwatch innovation. Notably, the Pixel Watch 2 lacks repairability, attributed to its sleek domed glass design and the Fitbit Premium subscription is criticized for its high cost compared to its features.



Despite its drawbacks, the Pixel Watch 2 earns praise for comfort, style, and measurement precision, securing its spot among the Although, theis a solid upgrade over the original, offering improvements in performance, heart measurements, and battery life, existing first-gen owners may not find compelling reasons to upgrade, considering the gradual pace of smartwatch innovation. Notably, thelacks repairability, attributed to its sleek domed glass design and the Fitbit Premium subscription is criticized for its high cost compared to its features.Despite its drawbacks, theearns praise for comfort, style, and measurement precision, securing its spot among the best smartwatches available. For a detailed exploration of the Google's second smartwatch performance, check out our dedicated Pixel Watch 2 review

Pixel Watch 2 comparisons





Priced between $349 and $399, the Pixel Watch 2 faces competition from more budget-friendly alternatives like the $299



Now, let's compare it to its predecessor by pitting the Pixel Watch . The menus exhibit less stutter, thanks to the new chip, heart measurements are even more precise, and the watch is now more secure on the charger, preventing accidental slips. Priced between $349 and $399, thefaces competition from more budget-friendly alternatives like the $299 Galaxy Watch 6 , offering similar functionality. On the other hand, the Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s, priced at $450, provide slightly more advanced workout options and notably longer battery life.Now, let's compare it to its predecessor by pitting the Google Pixel Watch 2 against the Pixel Watch 1 . In a nutshell, they share the same design, but the newer generation boasts improved speed, enhanced battery life, and overall enhancements to what was already good on the. The menus exhibit less stutter, thanks to the new chip, heart measurements are even more precise, and the watch is now more secure on the charger, preventing accidental slips.

Pixel 8 and

Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Bay Active Band

Matte Black Aluminum Case / Obsidian Active Band

Champagne Gold Aluminum Case / Hazel Active Band

Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Porcelain Active Band

But when it comes to individual bands, you've got a bunch more color options. Take a peek in the table to see what catches your eye! There's a bunch of colors to pick from, including colors matching those of theand Pixel 8 Pro , which is neat. Google has an extensive band collection which also includes models made of leather, metal, and fabric. The pre-made combinations are:But when it comes to individual bands, you've got a bunch more color options. Take a peek in the table to see what catches your eye!





What is the Pixel Watch 2 battery capacity?





Google's latest Pixel Watch 2 features a 306mAh battery, showcasing a 4.1% increase compared to the OG Pixel Watch 's 294mAh power cell. According to Google, the Pixel Watch 2 maintains a 24-hour battery life, even with the always-on display feature activated.



In practical usage, after a single day that included a workout session lasting approximately 40 minutes to an hour, the watch successfully lasted for a full 12-hour period. However, approaching bedtime, the battery levels dwindled to around 30% to 20%, prompting a quick top-up to ensure the watch could effectively track an entire night of sleep.



The charging process for the Pixel Watch 2 has seen improvements. While you still attain 50% charge in 30 minutes, the device now reaches 80% in just 45 minutes, a boost from the first-gen model that took 55 minutes.

What are the best Pixel Watch 2 deals?





While deals can change on a dime, we do our best to keep you in the loop. Deals come and go pretty fast, but you've got a good shot at snagging a sweet bargain on the Google Pixel Watch 2.








