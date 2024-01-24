Pixel Watch 2 Release date, price, features, and news after review
Welcome to our information hub for the latest Google Pixel Watch 2. Here, you'll discover all the details about the second-generation Pixel Watch, including specifications, features, comparisons, and more.
Pixel Watch 2 release date
The Pixel Watch 2 was announced alongside the all-new Pixel 8 lineup during the Made by Google hardware event on October 4th and hit the shelves on October 12.
Pixel Watch 2 price
The Bluetooth variant of the Pixel Watch 2 costs $349, while the LTE model will set you back $399. As you can see, Google is keeping the same prices as on the first-gen Pixel Watch.
Pixel Watch 2 specs
The Pixel Watch 2 features the same 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 320ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 1000 nits of brightness as the first-gen Pixel Watch. Check out the Pixel Watch 2 specs page for more in-depth information.
Pixel Watch 2 reviews
Although, the Pixel Watch 2 is a solid upgrade over the original, offering improvements in performance, heart measurements, and battery life, existing first-gen owners may not find compelling reasons to upgrade, considering the gradual pace of smartwatch innovation. Notably, the Pixel Watch 2 lacks repairability, attributed to its sleek domed glass design and the Fitbit Premium subscription is criticized for its high cost compared to its features.
Despite its drawbacks, the Pixel Watch 2 earns praise for comfort, style, and measurement precision, securing its spot among the best smartwatches available. For a detailed exploration of the Google's second smartwatch performance, check out our dedicated Pixel Watch 2 review.
Pixel Watch 2 comparisons
Priced between $349 and $399, the Pixel Watch 2 faces competition from more budget-friendly alternatives like the $299 Galaxy Watch 6, offering similar functionality. On the other hand, the Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s, priced at $450, provide slightly more advanced workout options and notably longer battery life.
In what colors is the Pixel Watch 2 available?
There's a bunch of colors to pick from, including colors matching those of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which is neat. Google has an extensive band collection which also includes models made of leather, metal, and fabric. The pre-made combinations are:
But when it comes to individual bands, you've got a bunch more color options. Take a peek in the table to see what catches your eye!
- Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Bay Active Band
- Matte Black Aluminum Case / Obsidian Active Band
- Champagne Gold Aluminum Case / Hazel Active Band
- Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Porcelain Active Band
|Active Sport Band colors
|Woven Band colors
|Stretch Band colors
|Crafted Leather Band colors
|Two-Tone Leather Band colors
|Active Band colors
|Metal Slim Band colors
|Metal Mesh Band colors
|Metal Links Band colors
|Coral
|Bay
|Sage
|Moondust
|Porcelain
|Hazel
|Matte Black
|Champagne Gold
|Brushed Silver
|Hazel
|Coral
|Bay
|Obsidian
|Bay
|Bay
|Polished Silver
|Polished Silver
|Matte Black
|Moondust
|Ivy
|Coral
|Ivy
|Charcoal
|Porcelain
|Champagne Gold
|Matte Black
|Obsidian
|Sage
|Obsidian
|Obsidian
|Porcelain
|Lemongrass
|Porcelain
|Lemongrass
|Linen
|Charcoal
What is the Pixel Watch 2 battery capacity?
Google's latest Pixel Watch 2 features a 306mAh battery, showcasing a 4.1% increase compared to the OG Pixel Watch's 294mAh power cell. According to Google, the Pixel Watch 2 maintains a 24-hour battery life, even with the always-on display feature activated.
In practical usage, after a single day that included a workout session lasting approximately 40 minutes to an hour, the watch successfully lasted for a full 12-hour period. However, approaching bedtime, the battery levels dwindled to around 30% to 20%, prompting a quick top-up to ensure the watch could effectively track an entire night of sleep.
The charging process for the Pixel Watch 2 has seen improvements. While you still attain 50% charge in 30 minutes, the device now reaches 80% in just 45 minutes, a boost from the first-gen model that took 55 minutes.
What are the best Pixel Watch 2 deals?
While deals can change on a dime, we do our best to keep you in the loop. Deals come and go pretty fast, but you've got a good shot at snagging a sweet bargain on the Google Pixel Watch 2.