Best Memorial Day 2023 deals: save big on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Tab S8, and a bunch of Motorolas





Leading up to the holiday, each year, many stores offer Memorial Day deals to join in the festivities. As per usual, we collect the best in terms of offers in the mobile tech world, including the most generous Memorial Day phone deals, and show you the most attractive offers if you've a hankering to get someone (or yourself) a little something special this time of spring.



So far, Samsung and Motorola, as well as Walmart, have launched their Memorial Day deals. We have some awesome Memorial Day weekend cell phone deals already live, but also there are some great offers available on tablets, smartwatches, and even headphones.







Best Memorial Day phone deals









Memorial Day weekend cell phone deals are now live at Samsung and Motorola. Walmart has also got some iPhone deals for Memorial Day, but those are on carrier-locked iPhones, so do keep that in mind. On the other hand, Best Buy's also got some sweet Galaxy S23 Memorial Day deals right now.





Galaxy S23 Ultra: save up to $750 with trade-in Save up to $750 with trade-in on the flagship beast Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on the company's website. Of course, the amount of the trade-in discount will depend on the device you trade-in, it's model and working condition. You can get the Ultra unlocked or on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or US Cellular. $750 off (63%) Trade-in $449 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S23+: save up to $740 with trade-in at Samsung right now A similar great offer ahead of Memorial Day is present for the middle brother of the flagship Galaxy S23 family, the Galaxy S23 Plus. You can get this phone at a great bargain with eligible trade-in. Again, choose to go for an unlocked phone, or for one of the four carriers. $740 off (74%) Trade-in $259 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S23 at Samsung: save up to $740 with trade-in Get $20 - $740 instant trade-in credit right now at Samsung.com for the 'vanilla' Galaxy S23. The company is giving you the option to save quite good if you have an eligible trade-in phone. The amount of the trade-in depends on the model and condition of your phone. $740 off (93%) Trade-in $59 99 $799 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: save with trade-in at Samsung! Samsung has the same epic deal on the premium foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4. This phone can now be yours with trade-in savings ranging from $20 - $900. Get it unlocked, or for the carriers Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or US Cellular. This deal allows you to get a usually very expensive foldable phone for regular flagship money. Don't miss out! $800 off (44%) $999 99 $1799 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Samsung discounted by up to $740 with trade-in Get the clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 at a great discount at Samsung ahead of Memorial Day. You can save between $20 to $740 with an eligible trade-in. The phone is available unlocked, or for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or US Cellular. $740 off (74%) Trade-in $259 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Moto G Power at Amazon: save $50 Motorola's also launched its Memorial Day sales and those deals are available at Amazon. You can save $50 on the already affordable Moto G Power and this phone can now be yours for just $279.99. Don't miss out! $20 off (7%) Buy at Amazon Moto G 5G at Amazon for a bargain price: 50% off Motorola's Memorial Day deals include a very generous offer on the Moto G 5G. The phone is unlocked and no trade-ins are required to get this discount. Basically, this phone is now more affordable than ever at just $199.99. Don't hesitate! $200 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Get Moto G Stylus for 43% off for Memorial Day Another generous deal for Memorial Day from Motorola at Amazon is on the Moto G Stylus. Get a great phone with long-lasting battery life for almost half its usual price. Extra affordable at just $169.99! $130 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2022): save 50% right now at Amazon! Another epic 50% off is available on the Motorola Edge Plus from 2022. You can now get this phone for just $499, with no trade-ins required or any carrier contracts required. An awesome deal that you wouldn't want to miss out on! $500 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: save $250 Save $250 (which is 36% off, by the way!) on the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion for Memorial Day. Just like the other deals here from Motorola, this one doesn't require trade-in, it's just a pure (and might we add, awesome) discount on the phone. $250 off (36%) $449 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Pre-paid iPhone 12 at Walmart Memorial Day deal Walmart has also launched its deals for Memorial Day. Although we don't see iPhones discounted often, here's a great deal on a pre-paid IPhone 12 locked to Straight Talk. $130 off (21%) $499 $629 Buy at Walmart Straight Talk Apple iPhone 11 Prepaid deal at Walmart Another great Memorial Day deal on an iPhone is on the iPhone 11 at Walmart. This is a pre-paid phone locked to Straight Talk, and now can be yours at a bargain price. Don't hesitate! $50 off (17%) $249 $299 Buy at Walmart

Galaxy S23 Ultra: save $200 at Amazon right now The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now discounted at Amazon as well. You can save $200 on this phone, and as any of the generous deals at the retailer, you don't need a carrier activation or any type of trade-in to get this discount. Just a pure, welcome discount in time for Memorial Day! $200 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23 Plus at Amazon: 15% off The 256GB Galaxy S23 Plus is also discounted at Amazon right now. Again, just like the Ultra, no trade-ins or carrier activations are required to get this discount. Don't miss out! $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23 at Amazon: save $100 Get the Galaxy S23 from Amazon at a great price right now. The carrier has discounted the three Galaxy S23 phones and doesn't require an activation for the deal. $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23 Plus: now $175 off at Best Buy Get the powerful middle brother of the Galaxy S23 family at Best Buy for a great price right now. The retailer is shaving off $175 from this phone's retail price, and the best about this offer is that it doesn't require a carrier activation. $175 off (18%) $824 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S23 Ultra is now $225 off at Best Buy Best Buy also has an awesome deal on the baddest and meanest of them all, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This premium phone is now discounted by a notable $225, and this is without a requirement for a carrier activation. Don't miss out! $225 off (19%) $974 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB 6.6 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 50MP + 12MP +10MP 3x cameras | 4,500mAh battery | 45W charging $250 off (25%) $749 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB 6.6 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 50MP + 12MP +10MP 3x cameras | 4,500mAh battery | 45W charging $502 off (50%) $497 99 $999 99 Buy at Woot





Best Memorial Day tablet deals



Looking for a tablet? You're in luck right now, especially if you've set your eyes on a more budget-friendly options. Amazon and Walmart have the entry-level iPad from 2021 discounted, and the latter retailer also has a sweet offer on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite . On the other hand, Samsung is offering good trade-in options for its premium tablets. Amazon is having nice discounts on the iPad Air (2022) and the Galaxy Tab S8. Here are the offers live right now:

Apple iPad Air (2022): Save $100 at Amazon now The newest iPad Air is currently on sale at Amazon. Get it in all of its color versions, making for an amazing Memorial Day deal. You can bump up the storage and include cellular connectivity as well. $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Memorial Day deal at Amazon: save $60 Save $60 on the entry-level iPad 10.2-inch from 2021 at Amazon in time for Memorial Day. This iPad may be two years old, but it's still very capable and fast even in 2023, and this deal makes it almost irresistible. Complete your Apple ecosystem with a nice iPad right now at a bargain! $60 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Memorial Day deal at Walmart: save $50 Save $50 on the entry-level iPad 10.2-inch from 2021 at Walmart right now for Memorial Day. $50 off (15%) $279 $329 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: save $100 at Walmart Another great Memorial Day deal at Walmart is on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from 2022. This tablet is now available for just $249, which is $100 off from its retail price. Don't miss out! $100 off (29%) $249 $349 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: save $80 right now, save more with trade-in Samsung has a great offer on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra right now. Even without any trade-ins, you get an instant discount of $80. With trade-in, you can save from $10 all the way up to $732. Don't miss out! $80 off (8%) $899 99 $979 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 at Samsung: save up to $609 with trade-in Right now, you can save on the Galaxy Tab S8 with eligible trade-in. The tablet is discounted even if you don't have a trade-in device, but the deal gets way better with eligible trade-in. No carrier contracts required for this offer. $80 off (10%) $699 99 $779 99 Buy at Samsung Get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a great trade-in discount Get $10 - $732 instant trade-in credit towards the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from Samsung right now. As usual with trade-in deals, the newer your trade-in device is and the better its condition is, the bigger the discount you will be getting will be. $1099 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5": save $30 right now at Best Buy This great Memorial Day deal helps you save on the already quite affordable Galaxy Tab A8, which with this offer now looks like a steal. $30 off (13%) $199 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ WAS $929.99 NOW $599.99 SAVE $330 A very generous deal is present for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus for Memorial Day at Best Buy. The device rocks a 12.3” Touch Screen, an Intel Core i3 chip and 8GB Memory. $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Pink Gold Color, S Pen Included $300 off (33%) Buy at Amazon



Memorial Day deals on smartwatches







If you're looking for a smartwatch, you'll be delighted to hear that Walmart has some very notable deals on select Apple Watches. Right now, Walmart is leading the deal competition by offering the deals below on the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch SE 1st gen. On the other hand, Best Buy has some great deals on Garmin smartwatches.





Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS: save $70 Memorial Day deal at Walmart You can now get the current premium smartwatch by Apple, the Apple Watch Series 8, with a great discount at Walmart for Memorial Day. This timepiece is now discounted by $70, which is 18% off its retail price. Don't miss out! $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch SE 1st gen 40mm: save $130 at Walmart! Another awesome Memorial Day deal on an Apple Watch is on the Apple Watch SE first generation. It is now discounted by a whopping $130, which is almost half its usual retail price! If you've been looking for a way to get an Apple Watch for a bargain, this is your deal! $130 off (47%) $149 $279 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: half price at Walmart! If you instead wish to get yourself a nice Galaxy Watch for cheap, Walmart has a great surprise for you for Memorial Day 2023! The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is now available at the retailer at half price! Get it for just $199, which is $181 off! $181 off (48%) $199 $379 99 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium is now $70 off at Best Buy Best Buy has a great $70 off discount on the premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm LTE just in time for Memorial Day. Get this smartwatch for just $429.99 right now! Also, save more if you trade in an eligible device with Best Buy. $70 off (14%) $429 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin - fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar GPS Smartwatch now $200 off! Best Buy has now a whopping $200 discount on the premium and quite expensive Garmin Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar smartwatch. If you want to save even more, Best Buy gives you the option to save if you trade in a similar device. View the conditions on Best Buy's website. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Instinct 2 45 mm: save $100 at Best Buy right now Just in time for Memorial Day, you can save a generous $100 at Best Buy on the Garmin Instict 2 right now. This is the 45mm version. Keep in mind that other color options and sizes may have a different price. Save more if you decide to trade in a similar device with Best Buy. $100 off (29%) $249 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Garmin Venu 2 Plus: svae $50 at Best Buy Anther great smartwatch deal is available at Best Buy just in time for Memorial Day shopping. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is now $50 off at the retailer and can now be yours for just $399. All color options for this smartwatch are currently discounted. $50 off (11%) $399 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy





Memorial Day deals on headphones and earbuds

As for earbuds, you can get discounts for Memorial Day at Walmart right now. Best Buy is offering select models discounted. When more deals show up, we'll make sure to include them here, so don't hesitate to bookmark this page to follow as the deals change and more offers appear ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: half price right now at Walmart! Walmart has an epic Memorial Day deal on the Galaxy Buds Plus. The earbuds can now be yours for just $99, a great bargain price which is actually the half price of what those earbuds are currently retailing at. $95 off (49%) $99 $194 Buy at Walmart Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: save $80 at Walmart Another great Memorial Day deal at Walmart is on the Bose QuietComfort earbuds. Right now, these can be yours with a good $80 off, which reduces their price to $199. Awesome, if you ask us! Don't miss out! $80 off (29%) $199 $279 Buy at Walmart Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): save $50 at Best Buy On the other hand, we have Best Buy with a great discount on the AirPods Pro 2nd generation. These can now be yours with $50 off, which brings their price to just $199. You get exceptional sound, seamless work with any Apple device, and Spatial Audio. Also, Best Buy gives 4 months of free Apple Music trial with the purchase for new subs. $50 off (20%) $199 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung: save $40 + save $40 with trade-in You can now save a total of $80 on the Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung. The discount includes $40 off instant savings and $40 off when you recycle or trade-in an audio device with the company. $80 off (53%) Trade-in $69 99 $149 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: save $50 at Best Buy Save $50 on the Galaxy Buds Live at Best Buy right now. All four colors that these earbuds are available in are currently discounted at the retailer just in time for Memorial Day. The discount is basically a 33% off their retail price, so don't hesitate! $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy



We'll keep updating this list with the best and most current Memorial Day smartphone deals, so remember to check in again soon!

Where can I find the best phone deals for Memorial Day?

The best phone deals for Memorial Day can be found on the websites of major retailers and mobile carriers. Some popular options include Amazon and Walmart, these two retailers often have special discounts on smartphones for holidays like Memorial Day. In our article, we've checked all the major retailers to find and curate the best Memorial Day phone deals for you!



Are there any special Memorial Day discounts on iPhones?



As you may know, iPhones and generally Apple products rarely get discounted during shopping events. We may see some discounts for Memorial Day, but those won't be anything too big as the bigger discounts are reserved for events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day . Still, if a deal on an iPhone shows up for the Memorial Day weekend, we'll include it in our article, so feel free to check it regularly.



