Galaxy Tab S10+ is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon

A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S10+.
As we recently shared, Amazon is offering a bonkers 41% discount on the high-end Galaxy Tab S9, allowing you to get your hands on one for just under $470. While there's no doubt this is a phenomenal deal worth jumping on, those looking to grab one of the best tablets on the market will likely go for Amazon's deal on the Galaxy Tab S10+ instead.

The retailer is offering a $150 discount on the 256GB version of this powerhouse, dropping its price below the $850 mark. Sure, it’s not the $330 discount currently available on the Tab S9, but it's still a great deal considering this slate usually goes for around $1,000.

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Save $150!

$150 off (15%)
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S10+ is now $150 off on Amazon, dropping the price to just under $850. With its lightning-fast performance and gorgeous display, it’s a top choice for work and play alike. Don’t miss your chance to save!
Buy at Amazon


We understand that $850 is still far from affordable; however, the Galaxy Tab S10+ brings a lot to the table, justifying shelling out that kind of cash. Rocking a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it offers top-tier performance, enabling you to use it for everything from video streaming and web browsing to playing demanding games and running heavy apps for work.

Speaking of streaming, this bad boy delivers stunning visuals, courtesy of its 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, HDR support, and 16:10 aspect ratio. To top it all off, Samsung promises seven years of software updates for the Galaxy Tab S10+, making it a great long-term investment.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Tab S10+ may not be budget-friendly, but with its high-end performance, gorgeous display, and long software support, it could easily become your new go-to device for work and entertainment for years to come.

Therefore, don't miss out! Tap the deal button in this article and score a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10+ at a great price while the offer lasts!

