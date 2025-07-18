Weekly deals roundup: Grab these stunning post-Prime Day bargains before it's too late!
The Apple Watch Series 10, Google Pixel 9, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are the protagonists of our latest week-ending collection of top deals and steals from the web, but they're not the only devices to consider right now.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
No, it's not too late to score a killer summer deal on one of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, or wireless earbuds money can buy right now. It's true, some of the season's top promotions have gone away after Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sales event, and if history is any indication, they're unlikely to return (let alone get better) for at least a few more months.
But an unexpectedly high number of surprisingly solid special offers are still live at several different US retailers and device manufacturers, and unlike last week, you can now save big on whatever you want without meeting any special requirements. What more could you possibly desire from yet another epic week-ending roundup of the greatest mobile tech deals across the interwebs?
Three amazing products at exceptionally high discounts!
How would you like to get arguably the best smartwatch for your new or old iPhone at a whopping 100 bucks under its list price? You can now do precisely that sans jumping through hoops of any sort or, if you're into bargain-priced high-end Android handsets, Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 is incredibly discounted by $100 from its normal starting MSRP once again.
The non-Pro Google Pixel 9 is available at that massive markdown in a single color option, mind you, so you probably don't have a lot of time to decide if that's indeed the best Android phone for you (in terms of bang for buck, at least) right now.
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 7, meanwhile, is virtually guaranteed to continue fetching $420 less than "usual" until next Friday, thus giving you plenty of time to... find a buyer for your kidney.
These other smartphone deals are not to be ignored either
Cash-strapped Samsung fans who don't have a problem opting for a 2024 device should absolutely hurry and pull the trigger on the cheaper-than-ever Galaxy A35 5G mid-ranger before Best Buy manages to clear out its inventory.
Alternatively, of course, you could give the world's top smartphone vendor the cold shoulder for once and go with a hot new Motorola Edge (2025) at an... admittedly small discount. Better yet, the surprisingly powerful OnePlus 13 is right there at an almost shockingly low price, and pretty much the same goes for the Motorola Razr (2024).
Recommended Stories
That one remains an extraordinary budget-friendly alternative to Samsung's just-unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE clamshells, while the OnePlus 13 is likely to be preferred by many Android power users to the ridiculously thin and still slightly-too-costly Galaxy S25 Edge. And let's not forget about the Nothing Phone (3), which has very recently made its US commercial debut at a cool $100 discount in a 512GB storage variant.
Is this a perfect list of tablet deals and steals?
If it's not, it's definitely pretty close, both in terms of product diversity and actual savings. We have everything from Lenovo's cheapest Android slate to Samsung's most expensive Android slate here this week, not to mention Microsoft's latest ultraportable Windows powerhouse (at its first-ever discount), Apple's newest "vanilla" iPad (at an almost unbeatable price), and another two bang-for-buck champions from Lenovo.
Believe it or not, the Lenovo Tab One, Idea Tab Pro, and Legion Tab Gen 3 are all still available at lower-than-ever prices as part of the company's surprisingly lengthy "Black Friday in July" campaign. No membership required, no strings attached. Low-cost perfection!
Great smartwatches, great discounts
Whether or not you dig the Galaxy Watch Ultra-borrowed "cushion" design of the Galaxy Watch 8, you're going to have a hard time resisting Amazon's latest Galaxy Watch 7 deal. This is simply unbeatable, and it makes Samsung's objectively good smartwatch from last year more attractive than ever before... for an undoubtedly limited time.
Of course, I can totally understand if you'll manage to resist the temptation and go for the Galaxy Watch 8 or Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) instead, although you do need to keep in mind that both of those products are likely to score better discounts in the relatively near future. The source? Trust me.
The Pixel Watch 2, meanwhile, can be great for hardcore Google fans on super-tight budgets this summer, at least if you ignore all those juicy rumors calling for a bunch of exciting Pixel Watch 4 upgrades next month.
And how about these deeply discounted earbuds?
Look, I could have included one or two ultra-affordable models on this list too, but the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 are simply too cheap to be ignored. The noise-cancelling version also provides spectacular value for your money at a rare (and unbeaten) $60 discount of its own, while Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro... have been cheaper in the recent past, but not by a lot.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: