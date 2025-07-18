Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Weekly deals roundup: Grab these stunning post-Prime Day bargains before it's too late!

The Apple Watch Series 10, Google Pixel 9, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are the protagonists of our latest week-ending collection of top deals and steals from the web, but they're not the only devices to consider right now.

Google Pixel 9
No, it's not too late to score a killer summer deal on one of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, or wireless earbuds money can buy right now. It's true, some of the season's top promotions have gone away after Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sales event, and if history is any indication, they're unlikely to return (let alone get better) for at least a few more months.

But an unexpectedly high number of surprisingly solid special offers are still live at several different US retailers and device manufacturers, and unlike last week, you can now save big on whatever you want without meeting any special requirements. What more could you possibly desire from yet another epic week-ending roundup of the greatest mobile tech deals across the interwebs?

Three amazing products at exceptionally high discounts!

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

$100 off (25%)
GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 9

$200 off (25%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch OLED Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

$420 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, $300 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

How would you like to get arguably the best smartwatch for your new or old iPhone at a whopping 100 bucks under its list price? You can now do precisely that sans jumping through hoops of any sort or, if you're into bargain-priced high-end Android handsets, Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 is incredibly discounted by $100 from its normal starting MSRP once again.

The non-Pro Google Pixel 9 is available at that massive markdown in a single color option, mind you, so you probably don't have a lot of time to decide if that's indeed the best Android phone for you (in terms of bang for buck, at least) right now.

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 7, meanwhile, is virtually guaranteed to continue fetching $420 less than "usual" until next Friday, thus giving you plenty of time to... find a buyer for your kidney.

These other smartphone deals are not to be ignored either

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

$259 99
$399 99
$140 off (35%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lilac Color
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Edge (2025)

$499 99
$549 99
$50 off (9%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color
Buy at Motorola

OnePlus 13R

$499 99
$599 99
$100 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola razr (2024)

$499 99
$699 99
$200 off (29%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Koala Gray Color
Buy at BestBuy

Nothing Phone (3)

$100 off (11%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor, Android 15, 6.67-Inch OLED Screen with 2800 x 1260 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Monochrome Rear Display, Glyph Interface, Side-Mounted Essential Key, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, 5,150mAh Battery, 65W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Black and White Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 13

$849 99
$999 99
$150 off (15%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

$160 off (15%)
5G, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Two Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

$999 99
$1219 99
$220 off (18%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

$320 off (23%)
5G, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Cash-strapped Samsung fans who don't have a problem opting for a 2024 device should absolutely hurry and pull the trigger on the cheaper-than-ever Galaxy A35 5G mid-ranger before Best Buy manages to clear out its inventory.

Alternatively, of course, you could give the world's top smartphone vendor the cold shoulder for once and go with a hot new Motorola Edge (2025) at an... admittedly small discount. Better yet, the surprisingly powerful OnePlus 13 is right there at an almost shockingly low price, and pretty much the same goes for the Motorola Razr (2024).

That one remains an extraordinary budget-friendly alternative to Samsung's just-unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE clamshells, while the OnePlus 13 is likely to be preferred by many Android power users to the ridiculously thin and still slightly-too-costly Galaxy S25 Edge. And let's not forget about the Nothing Phone (3), which has very recently made its US commercial debut at a cool $100 discount in a 512GB storage variant.

Is this a perfect list of tablet deals and steals?

Lenovo Tab One

$99 99
$129 99
$30 off (23%)
Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 8.7-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Guaranteed Android 15 Update, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Luna Grey Color
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$279 99
$389 99
$110 off (28%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included
Buy at Lenovo

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$50 off (14%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$120 off (22%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro (2025)

$699 99
$799 99
$100 off (13%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Platinum Color
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

$869 98
$1199 99
$330 off (28%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Moonstone Gray Color
Buy at Walmart

If it's not, it's definitely pretty close, both in terms of product diversity and actual savings. We have everything from Lenovo's cheapest Android slate to Samsung's most expensive Android slate here this week, not to mention Microsoft's latest ultraportable Windows powerhouse (at its first-ever discount), Apple's newest "vanilla" iPad (at an almost unbeatable price), and another two bang-for-buck champions from Lenovo.

Believe it or not, the Lenovo Tab One, Idea Tab Pro, and Legion Tab Gen 3 are all still available at lower-than-ever prices as part of the company's surprisingly lengthy "Black Friday in July" campaign. No membership required, no strings attached. Low-cost perfection!

Great smartwatches, great discounts

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$140 off (47%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Cream Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2

$100 off (33%)
41mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Active Band, Three Color Options, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$50 off (13%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, One UI 8, Cushion Design, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, 3nm-Based Exynos W1000 Processor, ECG, Blood Pressure Sensor, Fall Detection, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Energy Score, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Galaxy AI, Armor Aluminum Frame, Graphite Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $50 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

$100 off (13%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, 64GB Storage, Sapphire Crystal, Galaxy AI, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Fall Detection, Titanium Construction, One UI 8, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Three Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Whether or not you dig the Galaxy Watch Ultra-borrowed "cushion" design of the Galaxy Watch 8, you're going to have a hard time resisting Amazon's latest Galaxy Watch 7 deal. This is simply unbeatable, and it makes Samsung's objectively good smartwatch from last year more attractive than ever before... for an undoubtedly limited time.

Of course, I can totally understand if you'll manage to resist the temptation and go for the Galaxy Watch 8 or Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) instead, although you do need to keep in mind that both of those products are likely to score better discounts in the relatively near future. The source? Trust me. 

The Pixel Watch 2, meanwhile, can be great for hardcore Google fans on super-tight budgets this summer, at least if you ignore all those juicy rumors calling for a bunch of exciting Pixel Watch 4 upgrades next month.

And how about these deeply discounted earbuds?

Apple AirPods 4

$39 off (30%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4

$59 off (33%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$70 off (28%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Galaxy AI, Sound Optimization, Adaptive Equalizer, Real-Time Interpreter, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Silver Color, US Version, Amazon-Exclusive Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Look, I could have included one or two ultra-affordable models on this list too, but the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 are simply too cheap to be ignored. The noise-cancelling version also provides spectacular value for your money at a rare (and unbeaten) $60 discount of its own, while Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 3 Pro... have been cheaper in the recent past, but not by a lot.

