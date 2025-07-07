Black Friday in July sale makes the cheapest 2025 Lenovo tablet even cheaper





That's right, you can already save a cool 30 bucks and spend just as little money on the Lenovo Tab One as you normally would for something like Amazon's modest Fire HD 8 with 32GB storage and only 3GB RAM. Of course, that thing is on sale at a hefty Prime Day 2025 discount as well at the time of this writing, but Lenovo's Black Friday in July deals are still incredibly hard to beat.

Lenovo Tab One $99 99 $129 99 $30 off (23%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 8.7-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Guaranteed Android 15 Update, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo





Your $99.99 will buy you a respectably powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor here, mind you, as well as an excellent Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual speaker system and a not-too-bad IPS screen with 1340 x 800 pixels resolution. In short, you're looking at a perfectly acceptable little entertainment option for your summer travels, daily work commute, and school recess.

The battery life is also pretty good (for $99.99), at up to 12.5 hours of uninterrupted YouTube streaming (that's a lot of MrBeast content!), and even the 15W charging support is... not terrible. What's undeniably and inexcusably bad is that the Lenovo Tab One runs Android 14 out the box in 2025 with only one major OS update guaranteed to take place (sooner or later), but hey, at least the tablet comes with Google Play support unlike Amazon's Fire devices.





All in all, this is by no means a perfect gadget (even by $99.99 standards), but I don't think you can do better at that price today and I believe that will be true tomorrow, this entire week, and quite possibly, during the actual Black Friday 2025 festivities of November as well.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer