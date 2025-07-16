Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Best Buy's improved Samsung Galaxy A35 5G clearance deal will not be ignored... if you hurry

Last year's mid-range Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is cheaper than ever before in a decidedly eye-catching "Awesome Lilac" colorway, but most likely not for long.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy A Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
If you're a serious bargain hunter who likes to follow the latest and greatest discounts scored by the best phones out there both during and outside special sales events like Amazon Prime Day, you probably remember Best Buy's very attractive Galaxy A35 5G clearance deal I told you all about a couple of weeks ago.

Surprisingly (or not), it appears that the retailer hasn't yet managed to clear out all inventory of this spring 2024-released Samsung mid-ranger, making what initially looked like an unbeatable offer even more attractive with a totally unprecedented $140 discount.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

$259 99
$399 99
$140 off (35%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lilac Color
Buy at BestBuy

That's right, you can now pay as little as $259.99 instead of $399.99 for an undeniably eye-catching 6.6-inch handset with a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable Super AMOLED screen in tow and an "Awesome Lilac" paint job. The "Awesome Navy" color option, in case you're wondering, is marked down by a humble 40 bucks to $359.99 as part of the same Best Buy clearance sale, so it's not really worth considering for a cash-strapped Samsung fan or Android enthusiasts in general right now.

The Galaxy A35 5G, mind you, is all out of stock at the time of this writing at both Amazon and its manufacturer's own official US website, which almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to take advantage of this improved Best Buy deal.

It's perhaps needless to say that you don't have to meet any special requirements to keep your spending to a minimum here, and you probably already know that Samsung (and its official US retail partners) are selling a Galaxy A36 5G model at an unchanged regular price of $399.99. That one recently dropped to $299.99 for Amazon Prime members only, but naturally, there's no way to know when you'll be able to save $100 again. 

As such, you might not want to waste the opportunity to save 140 bucks on a device that's almost as good, earning high praise in our Galaxy A35 5G review last year for everything from its camera performance to battery life, screen quality, sound quality, and of course, software support. Simply put, this is still one of the best budget 5G phones around, especially at this lower-than-ever price of $259.99.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 3

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless