Best Buy's improved Samsung Galaxy A35 5G clearance deal will not be ignored... if you hurry





Surprisingly (or not), it appears that the retailer hasn't yet managed to clear out all inventory of this spring 2024-released Samsung mid-ranger, making what initially looked like an unbeatable offer even more attractive with a totally unprecedented $140 discount.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G $259 99 $399 99 $140 off (35%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lilac Color Buy at BestBuy





That's right, you can now pay as little as $259.99 instead of $399.99 for an undeniably eye-catching 6.6-inch handset with a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate-capable Super AMOLED screen in tow and an "Awesome Lilac" paint job. The "Awesome Navy" color option, in case you're wondering, is marked down by a humble 40 bucks to $359.99 as part of the same Best Buy clearance sale, so it's not really worth considering for a cash-strapped Samsung fan or Android enthusiasts in general right now.

The Galaxy A35 5G, mind you, is all out of stock at the time of this writing at both Amazon and its manufacturer's own official US website, which almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to take advantage of this improved Best Buy deal.





model at an unchanged regular price of $399.99. That one recently It's perhaps needless to say that you don't have to meet any special requirements to keep your spending to a minimum here, and you probably already know that Samsung (and its official US retail partners) are selling a Galaxy A36 5G model at an unchanged regular price of $399.99. That one recently dropped to $299.99 for Amazon Prime members only , but naturally, there's no way to know when you'll be able to save $100 again.





As such, you might not want to waste the opportunity to save 140 bucks on a device that's almost as good, earning high praise in our Galaxy A35 5G review last year for everything from its camera performance to battery life, screen quality, sound quality, and of course, software support. Simply put, this is still one of the best budget 5G phones around, especially at this lower-than-ever price of $259.99.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer