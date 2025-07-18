



This one anticipates an expansion and improvement of a key health monitoring tool present on Google-made timepieces since the first generation back in 2022, suggesting the Pixel Watch 4 will do an even better job than its forerunners to keep an eye on the wellbeing of its owners and ensure you'll seek professional medical help whenever needed.

Breathe a sigh of relief with the Pixel Watch 4!





Do you feel like you live a very stressful life and often have trouble catching your breath even when you're not working out or doing anything particularly physically challenging? According to the (almost) always reliable folks over at Android Headlines , Google's 2025 Apple Watch alternative might be able to help you find out if that's all in your head or you're actually having difficulties breathing when that really shouldn't be the case.









As you can imagine, we don't know many details on how the Pixel Watch 4 's Breathing Emergencies functionality will work, but based on that name alone, it's safe to assume the device will alert you when it detects a possible issue with your oxygen intake.





That will obviously be made possible by a blood oxygen sensor that's become rather commonplace on (high-end) smartwatches in recent years, although I'm not aware of any company actually having implemented this exact type of feature before.





Pixel Watch 3 Pixel Watch 4 as well). Clearly, Google is working hard on making its smartwatches capable of keeping people alive and healthy in as many different ways as possible, with thealso supporting a host of other super-helpful technologies like fall detection, Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, and of course, ECG (all of which are virtually guaranteed to find a place on theas well).

Emergency Satellite Communications are also in the works





Pixel Watch 4 report certainly seems to suggest so, but in the absence of any information whatsoever on how that "Emergency Satellite Communications" feature will work, it might be wise not to get too excited just yet. Could Google beat Apple to the punch as far as satellite connectivity integration on smartwatches is concerned? Today'sreport certainly seems to suggest so, but in the absence of any information whatsoever on how that "Emergency Satellite Communications" feature will work, it might be wise not to get too excited just yet.









if the Pixel Watch 4 does come with this built-in tool, it may not function as impressively as it sounds, greatly depending on your location, carrier of choice, and perhaps even the handset you choose to sync to your smartwatch. That's because satellite adoption has been rather slow and bumpy even for the world's best smartphones , sothedoes come with this built-in tool, it may not function as impressively as it sounds, greatly depending on your location, carrier of choice, and perhaps even the handset you choose to sync to your smartwatch.









Pixel Watch 4 will No, thewill probably not look vastly different from its predecessor at first glance, but under the hood, Google might just bring enough tweaks and enhancements to the table to make a world of difference in terms of your real-life user experience. Oh, and best of all, the prices are expected to go unchanged from 2024, once again starting at a fairly reasonable $350.