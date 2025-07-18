Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Google wants to take your breath away with this one new Pixel Watch 4 health feature

Google's next big smartwatch is sounding more and more exciting for any prospective buyers interested in their health and wellbeing.

Leaked Google Pixel Watch 4 images
If you're still not very excited about Google's next big smartwatch after the latest rumor calling for a major repairability upgrade over last year's Pixel Watch 3, perhaps an even newer report from the same source will manage to get you hyped up.

This one anticipates an expansion and improvement of a key health monitoring tool present on Google-made timepieces since the first generation back in 2022, suggesting the Pixel Watch 4 will do an even better job than its forerunners to keep an eye on the wellbeing of its owners and ensure you'll seek professional medical help whenever needed.

Breathe a sigh of relief with the Pixel Watch 4!


Do you feel like you live a very stressful life and often have trouble catching your breath even when you're not working out or doing anything particularly physically challenging? According to the (almost) always reliable folks over at Android Headlines, Google's 2025 Apple Watch alternative might be able to help you find out if that's all in your head or you're actually having difficulties breathing when that really shouldn't be the case.


As you can imagine, we don't know many details on how the Pixel Watch 4's Breathing Emergencies functionality will work, but based on that name alone, it's safe to assume the device will alert you when it detects a possible issue with your oxygen intake.

That will obviously be made possible by a blood oxygen sensor that's become rather commonplace on (high-end) smartwatches in recent years, although I'm not aware of any company actually having implemented this exact type of feature before. 

As such, the Pixel Watch 4 could well distinguish itself from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Apple Watch Series 10, and possibly even Apple Watch Series 11 in this potentially major life-saving way after the Pixel Watch 3 did the same in 2024 with its "loss of pulse" detection. 

Clearly, Google is working hard on making its smartwatches capable of keeping people alive and healthy in as many different ways as possible, with the Pixel Watch 3 also supporting a host of other super-helpful technologies like fall detection, Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, and of course, ECG (all of which are virtually guaranteed to find a place on the Pixel Watch 4 as well).

Emergency Satellite Communications are also in the works


Could Google beat Apple to the punch as far as satellite connectivity integration on smartwatches is concerned? Today's Pixel Watch 4 report certainly seems to suggest so, but in the absence of any information whatsoever on how that "Emergency Satellite Communications" feature will work, it might be wise not to get too excited just yet.


That's because satellite adoption has been rather slow and bumpy even for the world's best smartphones, so if the Pixel Watch 4 does come with this built-in tool, it may not function as impressively as it sounds, greatly depending on your location, carrier of choice, and perhaps even the handset you choose to sync to your smartwatch.

Of course, this is still a feature to keep an eye out for as Google's big product launch event next month draws near, along with the aforementioned Breathing Emergencies tool, highly repairable design, AI improvements, and battery size upgrade rumored of late.

Are you excited about the Pixel Watch 4 now?

Vote View Result

No, the Pixel Watch 4 will probably not look vastly different from its predecessor at first glance, but under the hood, Google might just bring enough tweaks and enhancements to the table to make a world of difference in terms of your real-life user experience. Oh, and best of all, the prices are expected to go unchanged from 2024, once again starting at a fairly reasonable $350.
