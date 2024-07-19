Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 now and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings, free storage upgrades with Samsung credit!
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Weekly deals roundup: These are your top post-Prime Day promos on Galaxy S24s, Motorolas, and more

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Weekly deals roundup: These are your top post-Prime Day promos on Galaxy S24s, Motorolas, and more
Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. That's definitely one way to look at Amazon's recently concluded Prime Day 2024 sales event, but an even healthier attitude would be to smile because so many great deals on amazing tech products are still available.

The vast majority of these sizzling hot summer offers are either identical or extremely similar to the e-commerce giant's Prime-exclusive discounts from the last few days, and what's even better is that all restrictions have been lifted for most new promotions. That's right, you can now get some of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and wireless headphones out there at some of their lowest ever prices with no special requirements whatsoever.

This week's top three deals are almost too good to be true

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Violet Color
$325 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2023)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather
$300 off (50%)
$299 99
$599 99
Buy at Motorola

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$119 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Yes, you may need to pinch yourself to make sure you're not dreaming when hitting that "buy" button on an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra at a whopping 325 bucks under its list price. Just make that quick, as Amazon is only selling Samsung's newest (non-foldable) crown jewel at its maximum discount in one color option, which means that the massively reduced price could well go up by $25 or more at literally any moment.

The same goes for the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 markdown, which is available in a few different paint jobs (but likely not for long), while the half-off Motorola Edge (2023) offer is scheduled to run for more than a week, which may or may not prove to be the case depending on your demand.

That is without a doubt one of the best budget 5G phones around, mind you, and at this record low price, you should really flock to Motorola's official US website and obliterate the company's inventory ASAP.

Want more smartphone bargains? Here are a lot more!

Motorola Razr 2023

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8a

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,492mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$50 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color
$300 off (38%)
$499 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Bay Color
$249 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options
$270 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Pre-order at Motorola

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included
$320 off (23%)
Pre-order at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $300 Amazon Gift Card Included
$420 off (18%)
Pre-order at Amazon

While we here at PhoneArena generally tend to put a lot more value on quality than quantity when it comes to our little weekly collections of the top mobile tech deals from around the web, the rare occasions when quality meets quantity are clearly the best.

Recommended Stories
That's precisely what we're looking at today, with no less than nine of the best Android phones money can buy in 2024 fetching irresistible prices after monumental new discounts. These include an almost unbelievably affordable Razr (2023) foldable, an impressively inexpensive OnePlus 12R powerhouse, a deeply discounted Motorola Edge+ (2023) with high-end specs of its own, and the super-premium new Razr+ (2024) at a special pre-order price.

Of course, probably the most enticing products in this category are Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, which have technically not been released yet either, nonetheless selling at reduced prices with valuable gifts included.

Who wants an ultra-affordable tablet?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Slim Metal Design, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Selfie Shooter, Dual AKG Speakers, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$120 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet

128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 14, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Selfie Shooter, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Smart Home Controls, Two Color Options
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, S Pen Included
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Everyone? Almost everyone? Well, we do have budget-friendly tablet options for almost anyone, ranging from the S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) mid-ranger to the... S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger. That doesn't sound like a very diverse group of bargains (because it's not), but this section of our latest weekly deals roundup does in fact put quality over quantity, covering some of the best Android tablets with mid-end specs out there... and nothing else.

Check out these three hugely discounted smartwatches for three different audiences!

Apple Watch SE (2022)

40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Starlight Aluminum Case, Starlight Sport Band
$79 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Ace LTE

Kids Smartwatch with Standalone Cellular Connectivity, GPS Location, Calling and Messaging Capabilities, Activity-Based Games (Ace Pass Data Plan Required), 16+ Hours of Battery Life, Fast Charging Support, Color OLED Display with 333 ppi Density and Gorilla Glass 3 Protection, Spicy and Mild Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$50 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2

41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, Matte Black Aluminum Case, Obsidian Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Safety Check, Skin Temperature, Stress Management, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Enhanced 24-Hour Battery Life
$80 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

If you're a parent looking for a fun summer distraction for your little one, that extended Prime-exclusive Fitbit Ace LTE deal should put a big smile on your face and provide some much-needed relief from one of your top everyday stress sources at an extremely reasonable price.

The second-gen Apple Watch SE and Google Pixel Watch, meanwhile, are obviously great for the whole family, especially at their freshly reduced prices... with no Prime membership required.

Get the party started with the best low-cost earbuds and headphones!

Anker Soundcore Space Q45

Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, 40mm Drivers, LDAC, Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 5.3, Two Microphones with AI Algorithm, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life with ANC On, 65 Hours of Battery Life with ANC Off, Three Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$60 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Solo 4

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Custom Acoustic Architecture, Lossless Audio, UltraPlush Ear Cushions, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel Charging, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Three Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$80 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
$81 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$180 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

Can Apple's state-of-the-art AirPods Pro 2 and Beats Studio Pro ever be considered "low-cost" products? At all-time high discounts of 32 and 51 percent respectively, the answer is a clear and resounding yes.

The over-ear Soundcore Space Q45 and Beats Solo 4 headphones, meanwhile, are almost incredibly affordable right now (exclusively for Prime subscribers), and last but not least, the fitness-friendly Beats Fit Pro earbuds can replace the aforementioned AirPods Pro 2 for folks who don't dig that particular design.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed

Latest News

Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Microsoft launches mobile version of its Designer app powered by AI
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Apple reportedly used videos without permission from late night hosts and others to train AI (Apple replies)
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
Huawei is no longer keeping quiet about the Kirin chips powering its high-end phones
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Three new weather widgets full of data could be coming to Android
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless