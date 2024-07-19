Weekly deals roundup: These are your top post-Prime Day promos on Galaxy S24s, Motorolas, and more
Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. That's definitely one way to look at Amazon's recently concluded Prime Day 2024 sales event, but an even healthier attitude would be to smile because so many great deals on amazing tech products are still available.
The vast majority of these sizzling hot summer offers are either identical or extremely similar to the e-commerce giant's Prime-exclusive discounts from the last few days, and what's even better is that all restrictions have been lifted for most new promotions. That's right, you can now get some of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and wireless headphones out there at some of their lowest ever prices with no special requirements whatsoever.
This week's top three deals are almost too good to be true
Yes, you may need to pinch yourself to make sure you're not dreaming when hitting that "buy" button on an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra at a whopping 325 bucks under its list price. Just make that quick, as Amazon is only selling Samsung's newest (non-foldable) crown jewel at its maximum discount in one color option, which means that the massively reduced price could well go up by $25 or more at literally any moment.
The same goes for the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 markdown, which is available in a few different paint jobs (but likely not for long), while the half-off Motorola Edge (2023) offer is scheduled to run for more than a week, which may or may not prove to be the case depending on your demand.
That is without a doubt one of the best budget 5G phones around, mind you, and at this record low price, you should really flock to Motorola's official US website and obliterate the company's inventory ASAP.
Want more smartphone bargains? Here are a lot more!
While we here at PhoneArena generally tend to put a lot more value on quality than quantity when it comes to our little weekly collections of the top mobile tech deals from around the web, the rare occasions when quality meets quantity are clearly the best.
That's precisely what we're looking at today, with no less than nine of the best Android phones money can buy in 2024 fetching irresistible prices after monumental new discounts. These include an almost unbelievably affordable Razr (2023) foldable, an impressively inexpensive OnePlus 12R powerhouse, a deeply discounted Motorola Edge+ (2023) with high-end specs of its own, and the super-premium new Razr+ (2024) at a special pre-order price.
Of course, probably the most enticing products in this category are Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, which have technically not been released yet either, nonetheless selling at reduced prices with valuable gifts included.
Who wants an ultra-affordable tablet?
Everyone? Almost everyone? Well, we do have budget-friendly tablet options for almost anyone, ranging from the S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) mid-ranger to the... S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger. That doesn't sound like a very diverse group of bargains (because it's not), but this section of our latest weekly deals roundup does in fact put quality over quantity, covering some of the best Android tablets with mid-end specs out there... and nothing else.
Check out these three hugely discounted smartwatches for three different audiences!
If you're a parent looking for a fun summer distraction for your little one, that extended Prime-exclusive Fitbit Ace LTE deal should put a big smile on your face and provide some much-needed relief from one of your top everyday stress sources at an extremely reasonable price.
The second-gen Apple Watch SE and Google Pixel Watch, meanwhile, are obviously great for the whole family, especially at their freshly reduced prices... with no Prime membership required.
Get the party started with the best low-cost earbuds and headphones!
Can Apple's state-of-the-art AirPods Pro 2 and Beats Studio Pro ever be considered "low-cost" products? At all-time high discounts of 32 and 51 percent respectively, the answer is a clear and resounding yes.
The over-ear Soundcore Space Q45 and Beats Solo 4 headphones, meanwhile, are almost incredibly affordable right now (exclusively for Prime subscribers), and last but not least, the fitness-friendly Beats Fit Pro earbuds can replace the aforementioned AirPods Pro 2 for folks who don't dig that particular design.
