Amazon's amazing $325 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount is amazingly still available after Prime Day

This year's main Prime Day festival might technically be over after 48 spectacular hours that saw many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and mobile audio products out there hit new record low prices, but believe it or not, Amazon's sizzling hot summer deals keep on coming.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, for instance, is amazingly still marked down by a higher-than-ever 325 bucks, at least in an entry-level 256GB storage variant and a single "Titanium Violet" colorway. This is an exact match for the handset's top Prime Day 2024 offer from the last couple of days, and incredibly enough, you no longer have to meet any special requirements whatsoever to score the monumental aforementioned discount.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Violet Color, No Prime Membership Required
$325 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, No Prime Membership Required
$320 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

That's right, this phenomenal promotion is open to all Amazon shoppers without restriction rather than Prime members only, but because you can get just one flavor of the 256 gig S24 Ultra at a maximum $325 discount from a list price of $1,299.99 at the time of this writing, we clearly don't expect the e-commerce giant's post-Prime Day deal to last long.

All other color options are currently on sale for $270 less than usual, which is not bad either, but it's also very obviously not the same thing. Digital hoarders, meanwhile, will be delighted to see the 512GB storage configuration go $320 off its regular price of $1,419.99 in a grand total of four different hues with no Prime restrictions or strings attached of any sort.

Although it probably needs no introduction or detailed description at this point, the S24 Ultra is perhaps best characterized as the greatest Android phone money can buy in 2024. That's due to, well, a lot of things, but the key strengths of Samsung's 6.8-inch super-flagship include a robust titanium build, stunning display, built-in S Pen, exceptionally versatile quad rear-facing camera system, and a set of AI features that shows much promise while clearly requiring quite a bit of improvement and refinement from a usability standpoint.

Our in-depth Galaxy S24 Ultra review is illustrative of the handset's very few and very minor weaknesses, only criticizing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse for its middling charging speeds and sky-high prices. While the former remains a problem (albeit far from a dealbreaker), the latter is eliminated by Amazon's extended discounts, which means there's virtually no reason now to hesitate about picking up this bad boy.
