Amazon's amazing $325 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount is amazingly still available after Prime Day

That's right, this phenomenal promotion is open to all Amazon shoppers without restriction rather than Prime members only, but because you can get just one flavor of the 256 gig S24 Ultra at a maximum $325 discount from a list price of $1,299.99 at the time of this writing, we clearly don't expect the e-commerce giant's post-Prime Day deal to last long.





All other color options are currently on sale for $270 less than usual, which is not bad either, but it's also very obviously not the same thing. Digital hoarders, meanwhile, will be delighted to see the 512GB storage configuration go $320 off its regular price of $1,419.99 in a grand total of four different hues with no Prime restrictions or strings attached of any sort.









Our in-depth Galaxy S24 Ultra review is illustrative of the handset's very few and very minor weaknesses, only criticizing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse for its middling charging speeds and sky-high prices. While the former remains a problem (albeit far from a dealbreaker), the latter is eliminated by Amazon's extended discounts, which means there's virtually no reason now to hesitate about picking up this bad boy.