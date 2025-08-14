Best Buy is selling the glorious Google Pixel 9 Pro at an unbelievable $400 discount

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

There's simply no way to resist this outstanding new deal... if you like compact high-end phones.

Google Pixel 9 Pro
As if Google's mission to build buzz around next week's Pixel 10 series launch event was not made difficult enough by the repetitive designs and specs of the "new" phones and the rumored delay of the family's most exciting member, Amazon and Best Buy are for some reason making it rain this week with killer Pixel 9 series deals.

Mere hours after spotting the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at an unprecedented $600 discount, I'm here to recommend you consider the Pixel 9 Pro at 400 bucks under its list price as well. Obviously, this is a totally different device aimed at a different audience, with just one screen in tow that's incredibly the same size as the 9 Pro Fold's secondary display.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

$599
$999
$400 off (40%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.3-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 4,700mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
Buy at BestBuy

Of course, the resolution and peak brightness are both higher on the non-Fold Pixel 9 Pro, which only costs $599 after that aforementioned $400 markdown, making the Pixel 9 Pro Fold feel overpriced once again. In case you're wondering, this handset has never been this affordable before, and yes, that includes Amazon's member-exclusive Prime Day sales event last month. And no, you don't have to meet any special conditions whatsoever right now to maximize your savings.

What you may need to do is hurry, as you're obviously looking at a single 128GB storage variant sold for a whopping $400 less than usual, and perhaps even more notably, a single Obsidian colorway as well. That almost certainly means that Best Buy will run out of inventory pretty quickly for a very simple reason.

 

This is an absolutely unbeatable value proposition at the time of this writing, and the thing that will probably drive that point home in the best way is our comprehensive Pixel 9 Pro review from last year calling the 6.3-inch Tensor G4 powerhouse the "dream compact phone."

I just can't think of a compact device capable of matching this bad boy's raw speed, camera performance, screen quality, battery life, long-term software support, and affordability, and while the Pixel 10 Pro is virtually guaranteed to bring some upgrades to the table next week, those are unlikely to be very impressive... and the price point is likely to be quite hard to stomach at launch.

