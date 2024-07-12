Weekly deals roundup: Time to feast on those Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Razr+ (2024) pre-order promos!
Two of the most highly anticipated new smartphones of 2024 have been unveiled this week, and coincidentally (or not), another two very exciting mobile devices have gone up for pre-order in the US at around the same time.
The latest additions to Samsung and Motorola's foldable portfolios are likely to radically change our list of the overall best phones money can buy this year (once they're actually released) while already contributing to a major alteration of the top deals and steals out there.
Yes, the newest week-ending roundup of the greatest mobile tech offers from around the web looks totally different from all such previous roundups, and even though Amazon's big Prime Day 2024 celebration is right around the corner, some of today's best promotions are simply too good to ignore or delay your purchase.
These top three deals are the bomb!
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are, let's be honest, decidedly underwhelming at first glance. Samsung's latest Android-powered clamshell looks almost the same as last year's Z Flip 5 on the outside, while 2024's book-style Galaxy flagship shares 90 percent of its specs and internal components with the Z Fold 5.
On top of all that, the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 (obviously) don't come cheap either, but if you hurry, you can save big with complimentary Amazon gift cards and storage upgrades. Although you may still need to sell a kidney to be able to afford the larger model, at least you won't have to pay anything extra to go from 256 to 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, which is definitely nice.
It's also incredibly nice to see Motorola's top Z Flip 6 alternative score a $100 pre-order discount over an already not-too-bad $999.99 list price. Granted, the Razr+ (2024) packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor instead of a "standard" 8 Gen 3, but those screens, that battery, the cameras, and the charging capabilities certainly make this bad boy one of the best foldable phones around today.
These other three smartphone offers are also pretty sweet!
If you can't afford a 2024 foldable at its pre-order price, it might be a good idea to opt for a 2023 Razr or Razr Plus while they're still available... and massively discounted. We honestly don't know which of the two to recommend at the time of this writing, but we're fairly certain you'll be satisfied with either one at their current prices.
Last year's Razr+, mind you, costs less than this year's non-Plus Razr, making your buying choice a big hassle (in all the right ways). Curiously enough, there aren't a lot of non-foldable phones on sale at substantial discounts ahead of Prime Day, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered OnePlus 12R with blazing fast charging and a huge battery under its hood is pretty much impossible to argue with at a new all-time low price in an entry-level 128GB storage variant.
So many excellent tablets at excellent prices to choose from!
While it is generally wise to wait and see what sales events like Prime Day bring in terms of tablet deals before pulling the trigger on a device like Amazon's own Fire Max 11, that ultra-affordable 11-inch slate just so happens to be cheaper than ever right now... with no Prime membership requirement.
It's hard to imagine an even higher discount will be offered next week (sans special conditions), and we really wouldn't be surprised if the same ends up applying for the considerably costlier Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) as well. These three high-enders are all on sale at unusually high discounts of their own, and although their prices certainly leave room for even deeper cuts, those are unlikely to arrive very soon.
Last but not necessarily least in this category, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger is also pretty steeply discounted in combination with a productivity-enhancing keyboard and stylus, thus aiming to replace your conventional laptop setup at a simply unbeatable price.
Check out these awesome smartwatches for every budget!
Are you disappointed by the hot new Galaxy Watch Ultra's curious design choice and/or extravagant pricing? Then why not snub Samsung's rookie rugged smartwatch effort to go for a remarkably cheap Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a premium design or last year's "standard" Galaxy Watch 6 instead?
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is another great alternative at a pretty great price... for what the super-robust timepiece has to offer, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is an always popular option for iPhone users uninterested in rugged gadgets. Granted, we've seen the latter device marked down by $100 a few times before, but that doesn't make this (repetitive) deal any less compelling, especially in the absence of a lot of decent alternatives for iOS handset pairing.
This week's top audio promotions cover multiple product categories
If you're looking for an eclectic and diverse list of bargains for all sorts of user needs and budgets, you can't go wrong with our little collection here of two super-affordable earbuds, one cheaper-than-ever pair of ultra-high-end headphones, two Alexa-powered smart speakers, and one mid-sized and mid-range smart display with built-in Alexa assistance.
Before you pull the trigger on any of these products, it's important to note that four of them require an Amazon Prime membership to hit their lowest possible prices right now, with the other two exquisite deals being free of all special conditions and restrictions and thus extremely difficult to turn down.
