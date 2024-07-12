Weekly deals roundup: Time to feast on those Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and Razr+ (2024) pre-order promos!





The latest additions to Samsung and Motorola's foldable portfolios are likely to radically change our list of the overall best phones money can buy this year (once they're actually released) while already contributing to a major alteration of the top deals and steals out there.





Yes, the newest week-ending roundup of the greatest mobile tech offers from around the web looks totally different from all such previous roundups , and even though Amazon's big Prime Day 2024 celebration is right around the corner, some of today's best promotions are simply too good to ignore or delay your purchase.

These top three deals are the bomb!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 7.6-Inch Main Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2160 x 1856 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch Secondary Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 2376 x 968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4MP Under-Display Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $300 Amazon Gift Card Included $420 off (18%) Pre-order at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Primary Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Cover Super AMOLED Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, Android 14, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $320 off (23%) Pre-order at Amazon Motorola razr Plus (2024) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Midnight Blue Color $100 off (10%) Pre-order at Amazon





Z Fold 5 . The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are, let's be honest, decidedly underwhelming at first glance. Samsung's latest Android-powered clamshell looks almost the same as last year's Z Flip 5 on the outside, while 2024's book-style Galaxy flagship shares 90 percent of its specs and internal components with the





On top of all that, the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 (obviously) don't come cheap either, but if you hurry, you can save big with complimentary Amazon gift cards and storage upgrades. Although you may still need to sell a kidney to be able to afford the larger model, at least you won't have to pay anything extra to go from 256 to 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room, which is definitely nice.





It's also incredibly nice to see Motorola's top Z Flip 6 alternative score a $100 pre-order discount over an already not-too-bad $999.99 list price. Granted, the Razr+ (2024) packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor instead of a "standard" 8 Gen 3, but those screens, that battery, the cameras, and the charging capabilities certainly make this bad boy one of the best foldable phones around today.

These other three smartphone offers are also pretty sweet!

OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Camera, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $250 off (36%) Buy at Amazon Motorola razr+ 2023 Release, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Camera, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $350 off (35%) Buy at Amazon



If you can't afford a 2024 foldable at its pre-order price, it might be a good idea to opt for a 2023 Razr or Razr Plus while they're still available... and massively discounted. We honestly don't know which of the two to recommend at the time of this writing, but we're fairly certain you'll be satisfied with either one at their current prices.





foldable phones on sale at substantial discounts ahead of Prime Day, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Last year's Razr+, mind you, costs less than this year's non-Plus Razr, making your buying choice a big hassle (in all the right ways). Curiously enough, there aren't a lot of non-on sale at substantial discounts ahead of Prime Day, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered OnePlus 12R with blazing fast charging and a huge battery under its hood is pretty much impossible to argue with at a new all-time low price in an entry-level 128GB storage variant.

So many excellent tablets at excellent prices to choose from!

Amazon Fire Max 11 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Without Lockscreen Ads $120 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Included $115 off (31%) $254 99 $369 99 Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $221 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12..4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $271 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Landscape Front Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver Color $71 off (7%) Buy at Amazon





While it is generally wise to wait and see what sales events like Prime Day bring in terms of tablet deals before pulling the trigger on a device like Amazon's own Fire Max 11, that ultra-affordable 11-inch slate just so happens to be cheaper than ever right now... with no Prime membership requirement.









Last but not necessarily least in this category, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger is also pretty steeply discounted in combination with a productivity-enhancing keyboard and stylus, thus aiming to replace your conventional laptop setup at a simply unbeatable price.

Check out these awesome smartwatches for every budget!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Rotating Bezel, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, ECG, Fall Detection, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stainless Steel, Black $50 off (34%) $99 $149 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.3-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Exynos W930 Processor, 2GB RAM, 5ATM Water Resistance, ECG Technology, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Fall Detection, Temperature Sensor, 300mAh Battery, Graphite and Gold Color Options $90 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Various Bands, Various Colors $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Epix Gen 2 Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Sapphire Edition, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Lens, Silicone Strap, 10 ATM Water Resistance, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Pulse Ox Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Advanced Sleep Tracking, PacePro Technology, VO2 Max, ClimbPro Feature, Pre-Loaded Topographical Maps, White $311 off (35%) Buy at Amazon









The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is another great alternative at a pretty great price ... for what the super-robust timepiece has to offer, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is an always popular option for iPhone users uninterested in rugged gadgets. Granted, we've seen the latter device marked down by $100 a few times before, but that doesn't make this (repetitive) deal any less compelling, especially in the absence of a lot of decent alternatives for iOS handset pairing.

This week's top audio promotions cover multiple product categories

Amazon Echo Buds 2023 Release, True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint Connectivity, Semi-in-ear Design, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 20 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Customizable Tap Controls, Black and White Color Options, Prime Membership Required $25 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Nothing Ear (a) True Wireless Earbuds with ChatGPT Integration, 45dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, 11mm Driver, Hi-Res Audio, Advanced Equaliser, Dual Connect, Six Microphones, Clear Voice Technology, Up to 9.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 42.5 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options $25 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Green and Pink Color Options $152 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Echo Pop Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Four Color Options, Prime Membership Required $22 off (55%) Buy at Amazon Echo Spot 2024 Release, Smart Alarm Clock with Alexa Voice Assistance, 2.83-Inch Screen with 320 x 240 Pixel Resolution, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Full Range Speaker, Customizable Display, Multiple Layers of Privacy Controls, Three Color Options, Prime Membership Required $35 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) 2023 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, Spatial Audio, 8-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Centered Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options, Prime Membership Required $65 off (43%) Buy at Amazon





If you're looking for an eclectic and diverse list of bargains for all sorts of user needs and budgets, you can't go wrong with our little collection here of two super-affordable earbuds, one cheaper-than-ever pair of ultra-high-end headphones, two Alexa-powered smart speakers, and one mid-sized and mid-range smart display with built-in Alexa assistance.



