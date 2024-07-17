Google's brand-new Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch for kids is down to an irresistible Prime Day price





Despite carrying a very similar name as the rudimentary $80 Fitbit Ace 3 activity tracker from 2021, this is marketed as a full-blown smartwatch (with standalone cellular connectivity), being also priced accordingly at $229.95. But even though it's still super-young and not directly rivaled by any Apple or Samsung-made products, the 4G LTE-enabled Ace can already be had at a cool $50 discount.

All you need is an Amazon Prime membership... and an order by the end of the e-commerce giant's Prime Day 2024 event later today. Otherwise, you may just have to settle for Google 's first-party $30 price cut, which is obviously humbler but on the bright side is set to run for a full week.





Both the "Spicy" and "Mild" versions of the playfully designed Fitbit Ace LTE are currently marked down by the exact same 50 bucks, but unfortunately, you still need to pay extra to access "most" features that make this bad boy stand out from other children-oriented wearable devices on the market right now.





An Ace Pass data plan costs $9.99 a month or $59.98 a year, including not only 4G LTE connectivity, but also GPS location, calling and messaging, as well as Fitbit Arcade access for movement-based gaming. That separate expense is definitely a little inconvenient, but the overall value proposition remains hard to beat and almost impossible to turn down for the smartwatch's core audience.





The parental controls of the Fitbit Ace LTE, that reasonably large and colorful OLED display, the water-resistant design, a protective bumper case included at no extra cost, and a... not-too-bad battery life of "16+ hours" of typical use between charges undeniably add even more value to an intelligent timepiece that probably had many of you at "LTE" anyway.