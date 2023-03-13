Best Buy knocks the Jabra Elite 3 earbuds with stellar battery life down to an unbeatable price

way





It might be time to rejoice... and hurry up, as the relatively basic but undoubtedly solid Jabra Elite 3 can be purchased for as little as 40 bucks a pair today only from Best Buy. These are obviously not among the overall best wireless earbuds available in 2023 and they're not even featured on our latest comprehensive list of the top budget earbuds options out there, largely due to their somewhat advanced age.

But at a whopping and completely unprecedented 50 percent markdown from an already undeniably reasonable list price of $79.99, the Elite 3s almost have no direct competition to speak of. Jabra's newer Elite 4 Active, for instance, are significantly costlier, at $79.99 right now (which is also down from a regular price of $119.99), while something like the Sony WF-C500 rarely drops below $68.





What can you get for a measly $39.99 for the next few hours (at the time of this writing)? Quite a lot of neat stuff, believe it or not, starting with the aforementioned noise "isolation" technology and ending with an incredible 28-hour battery endurance rating.





That's obviously with the bundled charging case taken into consideration, but even without it, the Jabra Elite 3's battery life is pretty great (and not just for the $39.99 price), promising up to 7 hours of uninterrupted listening time.





Then there's the IP55 water and dust resistance, which is also excellent for true wireless earbuds of any price point, as well as 6mm speakers purportedly capable of "rich, clear sound and punchy bass." Most Best Buy customer reviews, by the way, seem to confirm that Jabra delivers on pretty much all of these promises in at least a satisfactory fashion.





That basically only leaves the design as a possible pain point for prospective buyers who might not want their buds to bury themselves so deep in their ears or who might not be particularly attracted to the lone "light beige" colorway on sale at a lower-than-ever price at Best Buy today.