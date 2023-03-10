Weekly deals roundup: Cheaper-than-ever Galaxy S22 Ultra, steady S23+ discount, and more
It's Friday, boys and girls, and if you've been following our regular efforts to quench your thirst for mobile tech bargains and deeply discounted gadgets over the last few weeks, you probably know exactly what that means.
That's right, it's time for a new weekly roundup of top smartphone, tablet, and wearable deals from across the interwebs, with Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart once again having you covered if you like cheap or at least cheap-er than usual stuff manufactured by everyone from Apple to Samsung, Microsoft, Google, OnePlus, Motorola, Lenovo, Amazon, and Fitbit.
Without further adieu, we give you:
The three best deals of this week
If you thought choosing the all-around best phone to fit your individual need (for speed) and personal preferences was hard before today, wait until you see how affordable an unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra has become with no strings attached whatsoever.
Is this 2022-released 6.8-inch giant better than its 2023 successor? Obviously not. But it's finally cheap enough to undeniably give both the S23 Ultra and S23 Plus a run for their money, even with the latter 6.6-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse sold at a surprisingly hefty and surprisingly steady discount of its own.
Then you have the even cheaper OnePlus 11 flagship, which has already been marked down or bundled with nice gifts a bunch of times since its US commercial debut just around a month ago. The latest Best Buy discounts are by far the largest to date, although they do come with a key upfront carrier activation requirement that some of you are likely to find a tad inconvenient.
Other great smartphone offers available today
Now that's an exquisitely diverse trio of Android handsets sold at excellent prices, with probably the best foldable money can buy in 2023 joined by an impressively affordable "conventional" high-ender and one of the greatest budget phones out there at rare discounts across the board for all kinds of different users.
If you think you can make do with the raw power of the first-gen Tensor chip and the occasional... dozens of bugs, Google's Pixel 6a mid-ranger is best purchased with carrier activation right off the bat.
The state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 4, meanwhile, is... less expensive right now than anytime in the last couple of months or so, and the digital hoarding-friendly Motorola Edge+ (2022) beast is hovering over its lowest price ever in one decidedly eye-catching paint job. What a time to be in the market for an Android bargain, eh?
Awesome tablets for every budget
Our comprehensive list of the best tablets available in 2023 includes devices from many different brands designed to run a bunch of different operating systems, and the exact same thing happens to be true for this week's top tablet offers.
We have a Windows powerhouse with a bundled keyboard at a very cool combined discount for folks who can afford that unrivaled productivity proposition, one compact iPad at its lowest ever price (again), and two ultra-low-cost Android slates with decent features... all things considered. What will you choose?
Hot wearable deals all around
That's yet another... eclectic trio of devices meant to fit three very different types of users with distinct needs and financial possibilities, including parents concerned with their children's level of fitness, fashion-focused Apple enthusiasts, and, well, fashion-focused Samsung fans.
Of course, there are a number of reasons why it's not entirely fair to compare the admittedly premium-looking Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models on sale at massive discounts right now. But at the end of the day, these are still unquestionably some of the best smartwatch options for iPhone and Android users, and you should absolutely consider buying them before they inevitably go out of stock or up closer to their list prices.
