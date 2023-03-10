Weekly deals roundup: Cheaper-than-ever Galaxy S22 Ultra, steady S23+ discount, and more

It's Friday, boys and girls, and if you've been following our regular efforts to quench your thirst for mobile tech bargains and deeply discounted gadgets over the last few weeks, you probably know exactly what that means.





That's right, it's time for a new weekly roundup of top smartphone, tablet, and wearable deals from across the interwebs, with Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart once again having you covered if you like cheap or at least cheap- er than usual stuff manufactured by everyone from Apple to Samsung, Microsoft, Google, OnePlus, Motorola, Lenovo, Amazon, and Fitbit.





Without further adieu, we give you:

The three best deals of this week

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Selfie Shooter, Black and Burgundy Colors $400 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Phantom Black $140 off (14%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, 50 + 32+ 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Titan Black, Carrier Activation Required $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy









finally cheap enough to undeniably give both the Is this 2022-released 6.8-inch giant better than its 2023 successor? Obviously not. But it'scheap enough to undeniably give both the S23 Ultra and S23 Plus a run for their money, even with the latter 6.6-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse sold at a surprisingly hefty and surprisingly steady discount of its own.





Then you have the even cheaper OnePlus 11 flagship, which has already been marked down or bundled with nice gifts a bunch of times since its US commercial debut just around a month ago. The latest Best Buy discounts are by far the largest to date, although they do come with a key upfront carrier activation requirement that some of you are likely to find a tad inconvenient.

Other great smartphone offers available today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera Setup, 4MP Under-Display Front Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $350 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Screen with Full HD+ Resolution, 4,410mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, Dual 12MP Rear-Facing Cameras, 8MP Selfie Shooter, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required ($150 Discount without Activation) $200 off (45%) $249 $449 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,800mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, 50 + 50 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, Stardust White Color $540 off (54%) Buy at Amazon





Now that's an exquisitely diverse trio of Android handsets sold at excellent prices, with probably the best foldable money can buy in 2023 joined by an impressively affordable "conventional" high-ender and one of the greatest budget phones out there at rare discounts across the board for all kinds of different users.





If you think you can make do with the raw power of the first-gen Tensor chip and the occasional... dozens of bugs, Google's Pixel 6a mid-ranger is best purchased with carrier activation right off the bat.





Awesome tablets for every budget

Apple iPad mini 6 2021 Release, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 500 Nits Brightness and 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Multiple Color Options $99 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, Windows 11, Intel Evo Core i7, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Two USB-C Ports, Graphite Color, Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Included $280 off (16%) $1499 99 $1779 98 Buy at BestBuy Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) 12th Generation, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Hexa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 8-Inch Screen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, Dual Speakers, USB Type-C Port, 2MP Front and Rear-Facing Cameras, 90-Day Warranty, Lockscreen Ads $40 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Android 12, 10.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear and Front-Facing Cameras, All-Day Battery Life, Storm Grey Color $60 off (30%) $139 $199 Buy at Walmart





Our comprehensive list of the Our comprehensive list of the best tablets available in 2023 includes devices from many different brands designed to run a bunch of different operating systems, and the exact same thing happens to be true for this week's top tablet offers.





We have a Windows powerhouse with a bundled keyboard at a very cool combined discount for folks who can afford that unrivaled productivity proposition, one compact iPad at its lowest ever price (again), and two ultra-low-cost Android slates with decent features... all things considered. What will you choose?

Hot wearable deals all around

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Graphite Milanese Loop, Apple S7 Processor, Always-On Retina Display, ECG Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Always-On Altimeter, Compass, IP6X Dust Resistance, WR50 Water Resistance $320 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Silver and Black Colors, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Display, Rotating Bezel, Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG Technology, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Composition, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Accelerometer, Barometer, 247mAh Battery $181 off (52%) $169 $349 99 Buy at Walmart Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids, One Size, Water Resistant to 50 Meters, Up to 8 Days of Battery Life, Animated Clock Faces, Black/Racer Red $31 off (39%) Buy at Amazon





That's yet another... eclectic trio of devices meant to fit three very different types of users with distinct needs and financial possibilities, including parents concerned with their children's level of fitness, fashion-focused Apple enthusiasts, and, well, fashion-focused Samsung fans.



