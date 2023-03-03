Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S23 Ultra discount with no strings, cheap S22, and a lot more





Can't even afford that thing and want to pick up a dirt-cheap Motorola with stellar battery life? Or maybe you're not interested in buying a new phone at all and fancy a tablet, smartwatch, or some true wireless earbuds at a reduced price?





Believe it or not, we have all that and a lot more to talk about today in our latest weekly roundup of the greatest mobile tech deals out there. Let's not waste any more precious time and dig right in:

These are the top 3 deals for you





Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Phantom Black, S Pen Included $100 off (8%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera Setup, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Bora Purple $180 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Power (2022) Unlocked, 4G LTE, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery, Dark Grove $73 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





Three very different handsets for three very different budgets at similarly attractive prices (when all is said and done). What to choose? Well, we can't really imagine the type of consumer who would faced a tough choice here, so odds are each and every one of you knows exactly what you can afford and what the right option is for your budget, needs, and requirements.





If you want to own quite possibly the best Android phone in the world right now and refuse to jump through all kinds of hoops or meet various types of special conditions to save a few bucks, Amazon is running an unrivaled sale on the unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra with no gift cards bundled in.





Other amazing smartphone bargains you can nab right now





Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Lavender $50 off (6%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 50 + 50 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,800mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Stardust White $525 off (53%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with Full HD Resolution, Google Tensor Processor, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Cameras, 4,410mAh Battery with 18W Charging Support, Charcoal $119 off (27%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, Two Colors, $250 Discount with Activation/$150 Discount without Activation $250 off (38%) $399 99 $649 99 Buy at BestBuy OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Support, Titan Black, $100 Gift Card Included Gift Buy at Amazon





Now that's a lot of different phones for different needs, each on sale at a cool discount (or with a cool gift included at no extra charge) for a presumably limited time only.





Whether you want a mid-ranger or a high-ender from 2023 or 2022 at a sub-$600 or sub-$400 price point, Amazon and Best Buy have you covered at the time of this writing with some of the greatest steals of the year so far. But obviously, there's even more to talk about today. Namely...

The best tablet discounts of the week





Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2160 x 1620 Pixel Resolution and True Tone Support, Apple A13 Bionic Processor, Front-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Stereo Speakers, Lightning Connector, 1st Gen Apple Pencil Support, Space Gray and Silver Colors $80 off (24%) $249 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with True Tone Technology, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Landscape Front-Facing Camera with Center Stage Functionality, 1st Gen Apple Pencil Support, Multiple Colors $50 off (11%) $399 $449 Buy at BestBuy





If you don't already know what's the best iPad for you, it might be hard to make a decision here. Should you opt for Apple's slim-bezeled 10.9-inch slate released just a few months ago or its very outdated-looking 2021 predecessor with a 10.2-inch screen in tow and massive borders?





At the end of the day, your choice may well hinge on how much money you're willing to spend on one of the best tablets in the world, with the 9th Gen iPad clearly staying alive and relatively attractive in 2023 thanks to its considerably lower price point compared to that of its redesigned successor.

Great smartwatches at great prices





Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, S8 Processor, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Always-On Altimeter, Temperature Sensor $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm Titanium Case, Various Colors, Rugged Body, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, IP6X Dust Resistance, Water Resistant Up to 100 Metres Deep, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Precision Dual-Frequency GPS, Always-On Altimeter $50 off (6%) $749 $799 Buy at BestBuy





Top headphones and earbuds on the cheap





Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, Multiple Color Options $50 off (10%) $449 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H1 Chip, IPX4 Water Resistance, Secure-Fit Wingtips for All-Day Comfort and Stability, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, 24 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Android and iOS Support, Multiple Color Options $40 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Are Apple's Beats Fit Pro the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2023? That's incredibly difficult to say. But they're definitely up there with the best, rocking a pretty much flawless fitness-friendly design and supporting all kinds of state-of-the-art technologies ranging from Spatial Audio to ANC.





On top of everything, these just so happen to be among the most colorful noise-cancelling earbuds around, and every single paint job is on sale at a cool discount right now, including those fresh hues unveiled just last week . The AirPods Max , meanwhile, probably need no introduction, dropping again to a slightly more reasonable price than usual in presumably limited quantities.