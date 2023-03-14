Best Buy has one incredibly powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variant on sale at a $250 discount now





This time around, you'll have to settle for a price cut on the 13-inch slate alone and separately purchase a keyboard if you feel like you need one to get more work done on the fly. That might not sound like a superior promotion, but the hot new $250 markdown is certainly hefty enough to at least make you consider an Intel Core i7 variant of Microsoft's latest versatile powerhouse with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, Intel Evo Platform Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Device Only, Multiple Color Options $250 off (16%) $1349 99 $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy





This is obviously a blazing fast and super-powerful configuration of the Surface Pro 9 that normally costs a whopping $1,599.99, so if you hurry, you're looking at spending as "little" as $1,349.99 for one of four color options: graphite, sapphire, forest, and platinum.





Even without a keyboard, you're undeniably dealing with one of the overall best tablets in the world right now, more than capable of giving Apple's newest iPad Pros a run for their money in everything from raw power to screen quality, multitasking, battery life, and of course, productivity.





By no means conventionally affordable at well over a thousand bucks, this specific Surface Pro 9 model absolutely crushes all the best Android tablets money can buy in pretty much every aspect that matters, with two USB-C ports, a silky smooth 120Hz PixelSense Flow display, excellent Dolby Atmos-enhanced stereo speakers, and up to 15.5 hours of endurance between charges among its key features and selling points.





Can you do better than this deeply discounted bad boy? Only if you choose an even higher-end Pro 9 configuration available at a higher price... or if you're a hardcore Apple fan who's solely interested in the best iPads out there.