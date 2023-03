Check out the Moto Edge 40 Pro design through this latest leak

What are the specs of the Moto Edge 40 Pro?





6.7” OLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate

Curved edges

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU

12GB of RAM

4,600mAh battery with 125W fast charging

Triple camera system, comprised of:

○ 50MP main sensor

○ 50MP ultra-wide

○ 12MP zoom cam

60MP hole-punch selfie snapper

Stereo speakers, featuring Dolby Audio

IP68 resistance, meaning that it is dustproof and capable of withstanding room-temperature clean water without issues

What is new, however, is this series of render images that prominent leaker Evan Blass has shared online. He has a solid track record of being correct, so it won’t be a surprise to see these actually end up on Motorola’s official website. But will it be worthy enough to join the Best Motorola Phones list?Due to naming conventions between different regions, the Moto Edge 40 Pro may even end up being called the Moto Edge+ (2023). What we can do for you right now, though, is list out the specs that’ve been going around in the rumor mill:Overall, the Moto Edge 40 Pro — or the Moto Edge+ 2023 — sounds like a powerhouse on paper! Naturally, you shouldn’t count on these being the exact specs that end up in the device on release, as we don’t have them confirmed by Motorola yet.There isn’t anything outstanding about the smartphone in general, so by the sound of things, we may be in for another great flagship from Motorola for 2023. The extremely high refresh rate is notable for sure, and that 125W fast charging is always a blast too. Overall, it looks like a worthy successor to the Moto Edge Plus of 2022 As of now, we don’t have any official info on a possible release date or planned launch event. Given that the phone is obviously undergoing testing, it appears to be in the final stages of production. In other words: we’re keeping our eyes open for a possible event.