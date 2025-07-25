Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Z Fold 7, S24 Ultra, Apple Watch 10, and more offers for all budgets
Check out our latest massive week-ending collection of mobile tech deals and steals from across the interweb, headlined by all of Samsung's newest flagships... and an older one.
If our ultimate collection of week-ending mobile tech deals and steals a couple of weeks ago was predictably monopolized by products available on Amazon at unbeatable Prime Day prices and last week's roundup was dominated by post-Prime Day bargains, does that mean this week's list of top offers from across the interweb should carry a post-post-Prime Day label?
Probably not, as it might be better to distance ourselves from all past sales events and primarily focus on the present while looking towards the future as well. Obviously, said future holds potentially spectacular Black Friday and Cyber Monday shindigs, but that's still many months away.
In the meantime, bargain hunters interested in making the best smartphone, tablet, and smartwatch deals they possibly can right now should look at the following lists, carefully analyze their options, and decide if it's wiser to make a purchase today or wait for something better that may or may not arrive soon.
Three excellent deals for three different types of consumers
I'm not going to lie to you, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been available at a significantly heftier discount than $200 during its pre-order window. But with that window closed, I'm sure some foldable fans late to this bad boy's launch party will appreciate the opportunity to get a handy $200 Amazon gift card with Samsung's remarkably thin and unexpectedly popular new book-style flagship.
If you can't afford the Z Fold 7... or something like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra is also a great high-end option for hardcore Samsung fans in general and S Pen devotees in particular at a super-rare and super-massive $500 discount.
And then there's quite possibly the best smartwatch (with a non-rugged design) that an iPhone user can get... ahead of this fall's likely Apple Watch Series 11 release. The Apple Watch Series 10 is incredibly discounted almost as deeply as on Prime Day, but just in one particular 42mm model with standalone cellular connectivity and presumably for a limited time only.
So many amazing smartphone promotions!
Like the Z Fold 7, the equally new and considerably less popular Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE are available at slightly smaller discounts than during their pre-order period that are still very attractive... for such good-looking 2025 foldables.
Of course, it's hard to recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition when the objectively superior Motorola Razr Plus (2025) clamshell is on sale at a lower price, and the state-of-the-art 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) can also be a great Z Flip 7 alternative at a cool little discount and with a cool little gift included as well.
Those of you looking for a non-foldable high-ender at an excellent price can go for a OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, or Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge today, while mid-range buyers have a choice to make between the Moto G Power 5G (2024), Motorola Edge (2025), and Samsung Galaxy A56 5G that's not quite as difficult as it sounds. The Galaxy A56 is unfortunately a bit overpriced, so if you're strapped for cash, you should probably pick last year's G Power, and if not, confidently go for the new Edge.
This week's collection of tablet deals and steals covers almost all market segments
Do you want a budget tablet with respectable specs and a relatively premium design? The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and Lenovo Tab Plus might be exactly what you're looking for. The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, meanwhile, is a bit costlier, as well as significantly more powerful and sophisticated, with Apple's 2025-released iPad Air 11 arguably targeting an even more demanding audience willing to spend some more dough.
Finally, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro (2024) are without a doubt two of the absolute greatest tablets money can buy in 2025, and right now, the money needed to purchase the two powerhouses is significantly less than usual.
Top smartwatch offers - one brand to rule them all
I'm not saying Samsung is your only decent smartwatch option today. But it's clearly the best... unless, of course, you've already decided to get that Apple Watch Series 10 model above at a $100 discount.
If that's not the case, picking between the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) at their post-pre-order prices shouldn't be that hard, largely depending on your budget, design, and functionality preferences.
Only one of these three devices comes with a handy rotating bezel, mind you, while a second one rocks a rugged design and the third is... cheaper. Easy decision, right?
