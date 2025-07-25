Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy Z Fold 7, S24 Ultra, Apple Watch 10, and more offers for all budgets





Probably not, as it might be better to distance ourselves from all past sales events and primarily focus on the present while looking towards the future as well. Obviously, said future holds potentially spectacular Black Friday and Cyber Monday shindigs, but that's still many months away.





In the meantime, bargain hunters interested in making the best smartphone , tablet, and smartwatch deals they possibly can right now should look at the following lists, carefully analyze their options, and decide if it's wiser to make a purchase today or wait for something better that may or may not arrive soon.

Three excellent deals for three different types of consumers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $200 off (9%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $500 off (38%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) $116 off (23%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Rose Gold Aluminum Case, Plum Sport Loop Buy at Amazon

I'm not going to lie to you, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been available at a significantly heftier discount than $200 during its pre-order window. But with that window closed, I'm sure some foldable fans late to this bad boy's launch party will appreciate the opportunity to get a handy $200 Amazon gift card with Samsung's remarkably thin and unexpectedly popular new book-style flagship





Z Fold 7 ... or something like the Galaxy S25 Ultra , last year's If you can't afford the... or something like the, last year's Galaxy S24 Ultra is also a great high-end option for hardcore Samsung fans in general and S Pen devotees in particular at a super-rare and super-massive $500 discount.





So many amazing smartphone promotions!

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) $130 off (43%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac Color Options, Vegan Leather Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2025) $110 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color Buy at Amazon Gift Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1580 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 15, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, Free $50 Promotional Credit Included Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus 13R $499 99 $599 99 $100 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and Up to 4500 Nits of Peak Brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 50 + 50 + 8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Charging Support, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail Color Options, HOTSUMMER Promo Code Required, Free Sandstone Magnetic Case Included Buy at OnePlus Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $186 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Hot Pink Color Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus 13 $899 99 $999 99 $100 off (10%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display with 3168 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Ceramic Guard Glass, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 6,000mAh Battery with 80W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, HOTSUMMER Promo Code Required, Free Magnetic Case Included Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE $100 off (10%) 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Two Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge $999 99 $1219 99 $220 off (18%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Protection, Android 15, 200 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Titanium Construction, Three Color Options Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $200 off (15%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.9-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4.1-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 1048 x 948 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Three Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $1299 99 $1499 99 $200 off (13%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Three Color Options, Free Moto Watch Fit Included Buy at Motorola



Z Fold 7 , the equally new and considerably less popular are available at slightly smaller discounts than during their pre-order period that are still very attractive... for such good-looking 2025 foldables. Like the, the equally new and considerably less popular Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE are available at slightly smaller discounts than during their pre-order period that are still very attractive... for such good-looking 2025 foldables.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition when the objectively superior Z Flip 7 alternative at a cool little discount and with a cool little gift included as well. Of course, it's hard to recommend theFan Edition when the objectively superior Motorola Razr Plus (2025) clamshell is on sale at a lower price, and the state-of-the-art 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) can also be a greatalternative at a cool little discountwith a cool little gift included as well.





This week's collection of tablet deals and steals covers almost all market segments

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $70 off (32%) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab Plus $209 99 $349 99 $140 off (40%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.5-Inch LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Support and 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, Built-in Kickstand, Eight JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos Enhancements, 8,600mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Luna Grey Color Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $289 99 $389 99 $100 off (26%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $100 off (17%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $151 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024) $99 off (10%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 11-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED Screen with 2420 x 1668 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Silver and Space Black Color Options Buy at Amazon









Top smartwatch offers - one brand to rule them all

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $50 off (13%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, One UI 8, Cushion Design, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, 3nm-Based Exynos W1000 Processor, ECG, Blood Pressure Sensor, Fall Detection, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Energy Score, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Galaxy AI, Armor Aluminum Frame, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, Free $50 Promotional Credit Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $100 off (17%) 46mm, GPS, Bluetooth, One UI 8, Cushion Design, Rotating Bezel, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, 3nm-Based Exynos W1000 Processor, ECG, Blood Pressure Sensor, Fall Detection, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Energy Score, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Galaxy AI, Stainless Steel Frame, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) $100 off (13%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, 64GB Storage, Sapphire Crystal, Galaxy AI, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Fall Detection, Titanium Construction, One UI 8, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Four Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon





I'm not saying Samsung is your only decent smartwatch option today. But it's clearly the best... unless, of course, you've already decided to get that Apple Watch Series 10 model above at a $100 discount.









Only one of these three devices comes with a handy rotating bezel, mind you, while a second one rocks a rugged design and the third is... cheaper. Easy decision, right?