This update for Pixel devices is for the birds and you should ignore it

iOS 26 Developer Beta 4 returned my ringtone to me and I stopped missing calls. Installing beta software on your phone-Android or iOS-is risky, especially when it is your daily driver that you're installing the software on. Features that you rely on every day could all of a sudden stop working. For example, I have iOS 26 Developer Beta 4 on my iPhone 15 Pro Max , and before the latest update, my phone stopped ringing when I received an incoming call. I think you'd agree that this is a pretty important feature to lose. Luckily, after a few days,Developer Beta 4 returned my ringtone to me and I stopped missing calls.

Google says that the Android Canary Channel is "specifically designed for developers who want to explore and test the newest Android APIs." One function of an API is to allow apps to communicate with each other. For example, let's say you have an app that delivers the latest stock prices. You might not have access to real time stock prices, so you arrange to receive data from a company that has the ability to get these prices and pay to get that data through their API.





Obviously, the Android Canary releases are more suitable for app developers rather than John Q. Android. In fact, because they replace Developer Previews, these releases are really suitable for developers only, as the first release has to be flashed using the Android Flash Tool . After the first update, subsequent releases will be sent OTA. If you've never flashed software before, and you're not a developer, forget about this. Make a mistake flashing your phone, and you can easily brick it.

Google also gives two reasons why non-developers should forget all about the Android Canary releases. One, "Features introduced in Canary may not always make it into a stable Android release." Secondly, the software "may contain bugs or issues that could affect your device’s normal operation." This means that such updates "are unsuitable for everyday use."





Android 16 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release). These are released every three months and each quarterly update has its own Beta release. The stable version of Android 16 QPR1 should be released in September. If you want to join an Android Beta program that will give non-developers access to new features, you can install Android 16 QPR1 Beta 4. This is the recently released fourth Beta release for the firstQPR (Quarterly Platform Release). These are released every three months and each quarterly update has its own Beta release. The stable version ofQPR1 should be released in September.

How to install Android 16 QPR1 Beta 4 on your compatible Pixel model







QPR updates deliver bug fixes, security patches and are connected to the quarterly Pixel Feature Drops. There are also no API changes which would force App developers to significantly update their apps. This means that you're not likely to run into major issues while running this Beta. Still, you might want to backup your Pixel before installing it.





Android 16 QPR1 Beta 4 release and keep receiving the QPR Beta releases, go to google.com/android/beta or Settings > System > System update . Press the "Check for update button." If there is an update there, follow the directions to download and install it. If the update is not there, try again in 15 to 20 minutes. To install theQPR1 Beta 4 release and keep receiving the QPR Beta releases, go to google.com/android/beta or tap on this link . Tap on the rectangle that says, "View your eligible devices." You'll be sent to a page with an image of your Pixel model. Underneath that is a box that says Opt in. Tap on that box, wait a few minutes, and then go to. Press the "Check for update button." If there is an update there, follow the directions to download and install it. If the update is not there, try again in 15 to 20 minutes.





Keep in mind that if you do install Android 16QPR1 Beta 4 on your Pixel phone, you cannot return to the stable channel until the stable version of QPR1 is released in September. The eligible Pixel models include the Pixel 6 and later.

