Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

The new Huawei flagship has the biggest camera system we have ever seen on a smartphone.

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
This is the craziest phone camera we have seen so far!

It's almost the size of a small phone itself, slapped on the back of the new Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, and loudly proclaiming one thing: this phone is a CAMERA phone, all caps.

But how does it stack up against the popular Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? Let's see if Huawei's new camera phone sets a new standard indeed.

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specs:


Huawei
Pura 80 Ultra		Samsung
Galaxy S25 Ultra
Main Camera
50MP, f/1.6-f/4.0
23mm		Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm
Ultra-wide
40MP, f/2.2
13mm
Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9
13mm
Telephoto 1
3.7X zoom		Telephoto 1
3X zoom
10MP, f/2.4
Telephoto 2
9.4X zoom		Telephoto 2
5X zoom
50MP, f/3.4
Front Camera
13MP
Front Camera
12MP

While we don't like focusing on numbers alone, we have to mention that Huawei includes some truly stunning hardware. The 1-inch main camera sensor is much bigger than the 1/1.3-inch sensor on the Galaxy, and Huawei still uses its own RYYB sensor with that special color filter that promises incredible dynamic range of 16 stops.

But the real star of the show is the world's first switchable dual telephoto camera. You get 3.7x lens and a 10x lens both based on one big 1/1.28-inch sensor. This is the biggest sensor used on a telephoto lens so far! Huawei has achieves this with some incredibly clever engineering: you have a built-in light-blocking mechanism driven by a tiny motor.

Basically, this is a dual-prism design and it saves space because you don't need two separate periscope systems. You can even hear the motor switching between lenses (Huawei says it is very reliable, having passed 180,000 tests).

But let's see what that actually means for your pictures:

Main Camera






Portrait Mode







Ultra-wide Camera






Zoom





Selfie




So, does the new Huawei Pura 80 Ultra live up to the expectations? And which one would you pick, the Huawei or the Galaxy?

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless