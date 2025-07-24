Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Leaked image shows off new iPhone 17 Pro colors, including the orange option

Expect to see these iPhone 17 Pro colors announced in September.

0comments
iPhone 17 Pro concept renders
*Image credit — Majin Bu

Apple is said to be experimenting with bolder colors on top of the exterior redesign for the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. A new image that has just surfaced gives us a look at some of these colors in a real-world environment, including the spiritual successor to Desert Titanium: an orange shade.



The new colors shown in the image include a Titanium Gray, which is reportedly an option that Apple is considering but hasn’t finalized yet. Alongside that, there is a really dark color that appears to be black, but the text next to it says that it’s blue. It is, kind of. Perhaps Apple will name it Midnight Blue or something similar.

What do you think of the new shades?

Vote View Result


The previously leaked orange color is also present, which is a sort of fierier Desert Titanium. In my opinion, it looked a lot better in fan-made renders than it does in real life. Lastly, we can also see a silver option, but orange isn’t the only bold choice that Apple is considering this year for the iPhone 17 Pro.

Because, not pictured here is a rumored Liquid Glass color option, which takes inspiration from the UI overhaul in iOS 26. According to reports, this new color will reflect differently under various lighting conditions, though it will mostly be a white hue. I think that sounds quite fun, and I’d wager that it will look a lot prettier than the new orange shade.

Video Thumbnail
Ultramarine on the iPhone 16 is a stunningly pretty color as well. | Video credit — Apple

Of course, aside from new color options, the image shows off the redesigned rear camera island on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air will also feature an elongated camera island, though it will be a lot slimmer, and will heavily resemble the Google Pixel 9. If this new design isn’t to your liking, however, then the base iPhone 17 will serve you just fine while looking like the base iPhone 16.

Now, all that remains to be seen is whether Samsung will also opt for bolder colors for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Because, let’s be honest, even the online exclusive colors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra look relatively muted.

