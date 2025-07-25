Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Apple's App Store is getting stricter

The tech giant rolls out tougher age labels with iOS 26 beta.

A phone display with many different apps on it.
Earlier this summer, Apple introduced iOS 26, which is now already in its public beta, and with it came a bunch of new child safety features – including one that can freeze your FaceTime video and audio if someone starts undressing during a call. Now, Apple’s pushing even further with a behind-the-scenes update.

As part of its new family protection tools, Apple is automatically changing the age ratings for all apps and games on the App Store. These updates are already live if you are running the beta versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, or watchOS 26.

The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for all ages, including children. The age rating system for apps and games has been updated in order to provide people with more granular age ratings.
– Apple, July 2025

Up until now, App Store ratings were pretty limited – mostly sticking to 4+ and 9+. But with this new system, Apple is adding 13+, 16+, and 18+ categories to better reflect what kind of content an app contains. Ratings will still vary by region depending on local content standards.

​​Do you think Apple should be more strict with age ratings on the App Store?

Vote View Result


To get those new age labels right, Apple is also updating the questionnaire developers have to fill out when submitting an app. There are now new required questions covering everything from in-app controls and capabilities to health-related content and violent themes. Basically, Apple’s trying to get a clearer picture of what each app actually does – and whether it’s safe for younger users.

So why is this happening now? My guess is that a few things may have pushed Apple in this direction. One reason: criticism. Last year, a report from the Heat Initiative and ParentsTogether Action slammed both Apple and Google for not doing enough to keep kids safe in their app stores. Out of nearly 800 apps reviewed, over 200 were flagged for “concerning content or features” – many of them still being marketed to children.

 

Another factor could be legal pressure. A new law called the App Store Accountability Act was introduced earlier this year and it could eventually force companies like Apple and Google to verify users’ ages before they can download apps. While it’s not yet a nationwide rule, a few states – including Texas – have already passed it, meaning stricter age checks could be just around the corner.

Bottom line: this new age rating system isn’t just a cosmetic change. It’s Apple stepping up its game to create a safer App Store – and possibly to stay ahead of new regulations.

Tsveta Ermenkova
