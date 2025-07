Apple's App Store is getting stricter

iOS 26

Up until now, App Store ratings were pretty limited – mostly sticking to 4+ and 9+. But with this new system, Apple is adding 13+, 16+, and 18+ categories to better reflect what kind of content an app contains. Ratings will still vary by region depending on local content standards.

To get those new age labels right, Apple is also updating the questionnaire developers have to fill out when submitting an app. There are now new required questions covering everything from in-app controls and capabilities to health-related content and violent themes. Basically, Apple’s trying to get a clearer picture of what each app actually does – and whether it’s safe for younger users.So why is this happening now? My guess is that a few things may have pushed Apple in this direction. One reason: criticism. Last year, a report from the Heat Initiative and ParentsTogether Action slammed both Apple and Google for not doing enough to keep kids safe in their app stores. Out of nearly 800 apps reviewed, over 200 were flagged for “concerning content or features” – many of them still being marketed to children.