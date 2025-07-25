Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students

This story is sponsored by Back Market. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer







And we’re not talking about mystery gadgets from a sketchy Craigslist ad. Back Market’s guarantee is:



Components like batteries and screens are tested and replaced when needed

Phones are guaranteed to have at least 80% battery capacity, or 90% for premium models

Devices are graded visually so you know exactly what condition you're buying

All gadgets come with a 1-year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee

Think of it like this: you get flagship tech from a couple of years ago — phones like the



In other words, you’re not just saving money — you’re making a smart investment.



Want a compact phone to slip in your jeans pocket? Snag an



View Back Market’s Back to School deals Use code SCHOOL50 for $50 off on purchase



And, yes, refurbished or second-hand can be tricky, sketchy, and scary. But Back Market stands behind its products with a real warranty. 30 days money back is plenty enough time for you to spot device issues. And 1-year warranty has you covered — if anything were to go wrong with a refurbished device, it wouldn’t wait more than a year to do so.

Some Highlights from Back Market’s Back to School deals:

MacBook Air M2 Use code SCHOOL50 $580 $1199 $619 off (52%) 13-inch, Apple M2 8-core and 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, SSD 256GB. Buy at BackMarket iPad Pro 11" M1 Use code SCHOOL50 $439 95 $999 $559 off (56%) 128 GB storage, Wi-Fi only. iPad Air M2 floats around the same price, but we like the Pro for its 120 Hz screen and quad speakers. M1 is still a very good processor to run iPadOS, no worries there. Buy at BackMarket Apple Watch 10, 46 mm, GPS Use code SCHOOL50 $229 95 $429 $199 off (46%) Apple Watch Series 10 available in various conditions — from "like new" to "fair". Covering different price tiers but always refurbished and inspected before shipping. Buy at BackMarket









There was a time when “back to school” meant new notebooks, fresh pens, and maybe — if you were lucky — a cool new backpack. These days? You need a reliable laptop or maybe a tablet, a smartphone that can last a day and — let’s be honest, have a decent camera —, and maybe even a pair of wireless earbuds to get through the commute.But here’s the problem: brand-new tech can cost more than a semester’s worth of textbooks. And let’s be honest — nobody needs a brand-new $1,200 iPhone to check Canvas, message your group project, and take photos of whiteboards you’ll forget to review later.That’s where Back Market steps in. Just in time for back-to-school season, they’re rolling out some serious deals on certified refurbished electronics — iPhones, MacBooks, Chromebooks, iPads, you name it.