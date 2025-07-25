Back Market’s Back to School deals: smart tech for smart students

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This story is sponsored by Back Market. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

There was a time when “back to school” meant new notebooks, fresh pens, and maybe — if you were lucky — a cool new backpack. These days? You need a reliable laptop or maybe a tablet, a smartphone that can last a day and — let’s be honest, have a decent camera —, and maybe even a pair of wireless earbuds to get through the commute.

But here’s the problem: brand-new tech can cost more than a semester’s worth of textbooks. And let’s be honest — nobody needs a brand-new $1,200 iPhone to check Canvas, message your group project, and take photos of whiteboards you’ll forget to review later.

That’s where Back Market steps in. Just in time for back-to-school season, they’re rolling out some serious deals on certified refurbished electronics — iPhones, MacBooks, Chromebooks, iPads, you name it.

And we’re not talking about mystery gadgets from a sketchy Craigslist ad. Back Market’s guarantee is:

  • Every device is professionally refurbished
  • Components like batteries and screens are tested and replaced when needed
  • Phones are guaranteed to have at least 80% battery capacity, or 90% for premium models
  • Devices are graded visually so you know exactly what condition you're buying
  • All gadgets come with a 1-year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee

Think of it like this: you get flagship tech from a couple of years ago — phones like the iPhone 13, Galaxy S23, or Google Pixel 7 — at a fraction of the price of today’s shiny new midranger. And they’ll still outpace most budget phones when it comes to performance, camera, and software support.

In other words, you’re not just saving money — you’re making a smart investment.

Want a compact phone to slip in your jeans pocket? Snag an iPhone 13 mini before they disappear for good. Need a laptop for late-night essay writing and video calls? Check out their selection of MacBooks and Chromebooks, many of which come in under $500. An M1 MacBook Air can still outdo most “cheap laptops” of today, and Back Market has it up for $363 right now!

Recommended Stories
But right now, with the Back to School deals, you can afford to bump that spec up, get a bit of an upgrade for a device that’ll last you even longer. With $50 off coupons for select devices in the categories Laptops, Tablets, and Smartwatches, you can get yourself exactly what you need, with a bit more power on top for future-proofing.

View Back Market’s Back to School deals

Use code SCHOOL50 for $50 off on purchase


And, yes, refurbished or second-hand can be tricky, sketchy, and scary. But Back Market stands behind its products with a real warranty. 30 days money back is plenty enough time for you to spot device issues. And 1-year warranty has you covered — if anything were to go wrong with a refurbished device, it wouldn’t wait more than a year to do so.

Some Highlights from Back Market’s Back to School deals:


MacBook Air M2 Use code SCHOOL50

$580
$1199
$619 off (52%)
13-inch, Apple M2 8-core and 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, SSD 256GB.
Buy at BackMarket

iPad Pro 11" M1 Use code SCHOOL50

$439 95
$999
$559 off (56%)
128 GB storage, Wi-Fi only. iPad Air M2 floats around the same price, but we like the Pro for its 120 Hz screen and quad speakers. M1 is still a very good processor to run iPadOS, no worries there.
Buy at BackMarket

Apple Watch 10, 46 mm, GPS Use code SCHOOL50

$229 95
$429
$199 off (46%)
Apple Watch Series 10 available in various conditions — from "like new" to "fair". Covering different price tiers but always refurbished and inspected before shipping.
Buy at BackMarket

Final bell: Whether you're prepping for high school, college, or your kid’s first tablet, Back Market is one of the few places where “refurbished” doesn’t mean “risky.” You get performance, reliability, and big savings — all while keeping perfectly good tech out of the landfill.




