T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026
Two major names are building something new and T-Mobile is at the center of it.
If you have ever dived into the world of prepaid phone plans, you've probably seen the term MVNO tossed around. That's short for Mobile Virtual Network Operator – basically, a carrier that offers phone and data service without actually owning any network towers.
Instead, they piggyback off the big players like T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T. Well, two big names in that MVNO space are getting ready to launch something new – and they're teaming up with T-Mobile to make it happen.
This isn't just some small business play either. Charter and Comcast are aiming to expand their footprint in the business wireless world even more by tapping into T-Mobile's network, which has been killing it in terms of growth over the past few years. The new services will show up under the familiar Spectrum Mobile for Business and Comcast Business Mobile brands.
From Comcast's side, this fits right into its wireless strategy. The company is already delivering converged solutions that mix WiFi, gig-speed internet, and 5G under one roof. This deal keeps things "capital-light" – meaning it doesn't need to invest in building its own towers – and helps grow its reach even more.
Charter (yep, the one behind Spectrum Mobile) and Comcast (the folks who run Xfinity Mobile) just announced a new long-term deal with T-Mobile. The plan? Launch a new mobile service for business customers across the US, powered entirely by T-Mobile's network. It's set to roll out in 2026, and yes, it's going to be a full-on MVNO setup.
T-Mobile is pleased to work with Charter and Comcast to deliver their U.S. business customers connectivity on the mobile network with more new customer growth than any other network over the past five years. This partnership complements what our T-Mobile for Business group already offers and expands the reach of T-Mobile's network to even more business customers beyond those we currently serve. This is truly a win-win as Charter and Comcast Business customers are benefitting from T-Mobile's advanced network and T-Mobile gains incremental value from the unique business segment that our partners serve today with broadband.
– Omar Tazi, T-Mobile EVP and Chief Product and Digital Officer, July 22, 2025
From Comcast's side, this fits right into its wireless strategy. The company is already delivering converged solutions that mix WiFi, gig-speed internet, and 5G under one roof. This deal keeps things "capital-light" – meaning it doesn't need to invest in building its own towers – and helps grow its reach even more.
Meanwhile, Spectrum Mobile for Business is doing something similar, blending high-speed internet, strong WiFi and now T-Mobile's 5G to create a one-stop shop for business connectivity.
Between the two companies, they've managed to rack up over 18 million mobile lines (residential and business combined) since launching their mobile services back in 2017 and 2018. And this isn't T-Mobile's first MVNO rodeo either – it has been working with MVNOs (think Mint Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, and more) for over two decades now and has built a pretty strong reputation as a go-to network partner.
Charter and Comcast aren't ditching their current setup – in fact, they're expanding it. The two companies will keep building out their wireless business offerings using a mix of in-home and out-of-home WiFi, their own 5G networks powered by CBRS spectrum, and now, multiple MVNO cellular networks.
And once again, this new deal with T-Mobile is all about wholesale mobile connectivity specifically for business customers. Meanwhile, their existing long-term MVNO deal will still handle residential and current business users like before.
Speaking of which, both Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile currently run on Verizon's network, not T-Mobile's. So seeing Charter and Comcast pick T-Mobile for their upcoming business plans definitely raises eyebrows. It's a surprising move and it might even hint at a bigger shift coming down the line.
And T-Mobile's not slowing down. It recently started rolling out new L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable throughput) tech aimed at making content load faster and smoother – especially for things like video and gaming. Basically, it's working to keep its network ahead of the curve.
Still, it's not a runaway race. New data shows that the competition between the Big Three is tighter than ever when it comes to coverage and quality. Verizon and AT&T are right there, holding strong. But the fact that Charter and Comcast are putting their next big business play in T-Mobile's hands? That says a lot about who they think is best positioned for what's coming next.
But let's be real – T-Mobile isn't exactly a risky bet. In fact, it's been cleaning up when it comes to network performance lately. Opensignal, which calls itself the global standard for analyzing real-world mobile experiences, ran tests from February through May and named T-Mobile the best overall network in the US. And just last month, Ookla did the same – crowning T-Mobile the top performer in its rankings too.
And T-Mobile's not slowing down. It recently started rolling out new L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable throughput) tech aimed at making content load faster and smoother – especially for things like video and gaming. Basically, it's working to keep its network ahead of the curve.
Still, it's not a runaway race. New data shows that the competition between the Big Three is tighter than ever when it comes to coverage and quality. Verizon and AT&T are right there, holding strong. But the fact that Charter and Comcast are putting their next big business play in T-Mobile's hands? That says a lot about who they think is best positioned for what's coming next.
