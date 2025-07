T-Mobile just became the backbone of new services you’ll start seeing in 2026

T-Mobile

From Comcast's side, this fits right into its wireless strategy. The company is already delivering converged solutions that mix WiFi, gig-speed internet, and 5G under one roof. This deal keeps things "capital-light" – meaning it doesn't need to invest in building its own towers – and helps grow its reach even more.

Meanwhile, Spectrum Mobile for Business is doing something similar, blending high-speed internet, strong WiFi and now's 5G to create a one-stop shop for business connectivity.Between the two companies, they've managed to rack up over 18 million mobile lines (residential and business combined) since launching their mobile services back in 2017 and 2018. And this isn't's first MVNO rodeo either – it has been working with MVNOs (think Mint Mobile, Metro by, Boost Mobile, and more) for over two decades now and has built a pretty strong reputation as a go-to network partner.Charter and Comcast aren't ditching their current setup – in fact, they're expanding it. The two companies will keep building out their wireless business offerings using a mix of in-home and out-of-home WiFi, their own 5G networks powered by CBRS spectrum, and now, multiple MVNO cellular networks.And once again, this new deal withis all about wholesale mobile connectivity specifically for business customers. Meanwhile, their existing long-term MVNO deal will still handle residential and current business users like before.Speaking of which, both Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile currently run on's network, not's. So seeing Charter and Comcast pickfor their upcoming business plans definitely raises eyebrows. It's a surprising move and it might even hint at a bigger shift coming down the line.But let's be real –isn't exactly a risky bet. In fact, it's been cleaning up when it comes to network performance lately. Opensignal, which calls itself the global standard for analyzing real-world mobile experiences, ran tests from February through May and named T-Mobile the best overall network in the US . And just last month, Ookla did the same – crowning T-Mobile the top performer in its rankings too And's not slowing down. It recently started rolling out new L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable throughput) tech aimed at making content load faster and smoother – especially for things like video and gaming. Basically, it's working to keep its network ahead of the curve.Still, it's not a runaway race. New data shows that the competition between the Big Three is tighter than ever when it comes to coverage and quality.andare right there, holding strong. But the fact that Charter and Comcast are putting their next big business play in's hands? That says a lot about who they think is best positioned for what's coming next.