Samsung might not be able to keep up with your Galaxy Z Fold 7 demand soon
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is reportedly exceeding all expectations in terms of early global demand, which could cause a big production problem for Samsung in the very near future.
Who could have ever predicted that a $2,000 foldable would sell like hotcakes in such challenging economic times for so many people around the world? Not me, that's for sure, not a lot of analysts either, and as wild as it sounds, apparently not Samsung and its key parts suppliers.
That's right, the already widely reported success of the ultra-thin and super-costly Galaxy Z Fold 7 has taken the handset's manufacturer by surprise, potentially requiring a production ramp-up soon that may not be possible.
Will the Z Fold 7 exceed 2.4 million unit sales this year?
If yes, then that could cause a bit of a problem for the world's top smartphone vendor. That's because 2.4 million units is Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 7 production goal for 2025, and the number was initially considered pretty optimistic given that the company shipped the Z Fold 6 in only 2.2 million copies last year.
But with the Galaxy Z Fold 6's pre-order figures across major markets like India, South Korea, and China absolutely smashed by the 2024 book-style powerhouse's sequel already, it's starting to look like Samsung should have set an even more ambitious Z Fold 7 target.
Of course, it's still too early to know how the device will perform at the global box-office once its pre-order window closes and actual shipments kick off, but if demand remains strong, Samsung might need to manufacture more units fast.
Unfortunately, that's unlikely to be as easy as it sounds, with the Z Fold 7's super-slim profile and incredibly sophisticated overall design making it hard for many components suppliers to revise their previously agreed upon production plans on the fly.
Bottom line, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may prove too popular for its own good, although it's pretty obvious that Samsung would much rather face this type of challenge than the opposite scenario.
Just how unpopular is the Galaxy Z Flip 7?
That's another question likely to get a more definitive answer after the end of pre-orders, as Samsung still hopes Z Flip 7 sales will reach 2.3 million units this year. Of course, 2.3 million is less than 2.4 million, but not by much, and if you add the 700K Z Flip 7 FE units Samsung expects to move by the end of 2025 worldwide, you get the exact same 3 million total as the Z Flip 6 last year.
Now, is it fair to compare the combined numbers of two phones with the sales figures of just one device a year prior? Not really, but that's what happens when you price an "affordable" Fan Edition product too high and when you "forget" to upgrade your main clamshell model in many noticeable ways.
Yes, things are clearly not looking great for the far too repetitive Galaxy Z Flip 7, but that's where deals and discounts could come in to improve a currently underwhelming value proposition and potentially boost the grand total of Samsung's entire foldable portfolio this year.
Said total is projected to stand at 6.1 million units right now between the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE's aforementioned numbers and the way humbler targets of "legacy" models and that first-of-a-kind tri-fold device that could still see daylight in 2025.
6.1 million, believe it or not, is exactly how many foldable devices Samsung managed to sell in 2024, although the company had initially hoped to increase that figure to 6.8 million units. In short, despite the Z Fold 7's apparent early success, Samsung's foldable roster on the whole is not doing amazing.
