Samsung might not be able to keep up with your Galaxy Z Fold 7 demand soon





Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung.com $999 99 $2119 99 $1120 off (53%) Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung and grab a free storage upgrade on the 512GB model. On top of that, you can save an extra up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins. Alternatively, you can get the phone with a $300 Samsung Credit. Pre-order at Samsung Trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for up to $720 off $499 99 $1219 99 $720 off (59%) Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung and save $120 as a free storage upgrade on the 512GB variant. On top of that, you'll save up to $600 with eligible device trade-ins. Alternatively, you can get it with a $150 Samsung Credit. Pre-order at Samsung

Will the Z Fold 7 exceed 2.4 million unit sales this year?





, and the number was initially considered pretty optimistic given that the company shipped the Z Fold 6 in only 2.2 million copies last year. If yes, then that could cause a bit of a problem for the world's top smartphone vendor. That's because 2.4 million units is Samsung 's current Galaxy Z Fold 7 production goal for 2025 , and the number was initially considered pretty optimistic given that the company shipped thein only 2.2 million copies last year.









Of course, it's still too early to know how the device will perform at the global box-office once its pre-order window closes and actual shipments kick off, but if demand remains strong, Samsung might need to manufacture more units fast.





Z Fold 7 Unfortunately, that's unlikely to be as easy as it sounds, with the's super-slim profile and incredibly sophisticated overall design making it hard for many components suppliers to revise their previously agreed upon production plans on the fly.





Will the Galaxy Z Fold 7 continue to outsell the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 7? Yes, as it should No, the initial enthusiasm will wane No, as long as Samsung starts discounting the Z Flip 7 Yes, but only if the $2,000 price quickly goes down Yes, as it should 83.33% No, the initial enthusiasm will wane 0% No, as long as Samsung starts discounting the Z Flip 7 0% Yes, but only if the $2,000 price quickly goes down 16.67%





Bottom line, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may prove too popular for its own good, although it's pretty obvious that Samsung would much rather face this type of challenge than the opposite scenario.

Just how unpopular is the Galaxy Z Flip 7?





Z Flip 7 sales will reach 2.3 million units this year. Of course, 2.3 million is less than 2.4 million, but not by much, and if you add the 700K Z Flip 7 FE units Samsung expects to move by the end of 2025 worldwide, you get the exact same 3 million total as the That's another question likely to get a more definitive answer after the end of pre-orders, as Samsung still hopessales will reach 2.3 million units this year. Of course, 2.3 million is less than 2.4 million, but not by much, and if you add the 700KFE units Samsung expects to move by the end of 2025 worldwide, you get the exact same 3 million total as the Z Flip 6 last year.





Now, is it fair to compare the combined numbers of two phones with the sales figures of just one device a year prior? Not really, but that's what happens when you price an "affordable" Fan Edition product too high and when you "forget" to upgrade your main clamshell model in many noticeable ways.



Recommended Stories





Yes, things are clearly not looking great for the far too repetitive Galaxy Z Flip 7 , but that's where deals and discounts could come in to improve a currently underwhelming value proposition and potentially boost the grand total of Samsung's entire foldable portfolio this year.





Z Fold 7 , Z Flip 7 , and 's aforementioned numbers and the way humbler targets of "legacy" models and that first-of-a-kind Said total is projected to stand at 6.1 million units right now between the, and Z Flip 7 FE 's aforementioned numbers and the way humbler targets of "legacy" models and that first-of-a-kind tri-fold device that could still see daylight in 2025.





6.1 million, believe it or not, is exactly how many foldable devices Samsung managed to sell in 2024, although the company had initially hoped to increase that figure to 6.8 million units. In short, despite the Z Fold 7 's apparent early success, Samsung's foldable roster on the whole is not doing amazing.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99! Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer