Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Samsung's latest foldables and premium smartwatches have officially landed, and the tech giant is celebrating with hefty discounts. Save on these incredible devices while you can!
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7 phones, and Galaxy Watch 8 lineup have finally hit the shelves, allowing every Samsung fan to experience what it's like to live the foldable lifestyle in the best way possible.
Of course, this also means that the cool pre-order deals Samsung offered are now a thing of the past. However, don’t fret, as this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. While the tech giant’s pre-order offers were truly impressive, Samsung is now celebrating the official release of its latest foldable stars and premium smartwatches by offering unmissable deals on these very devices.
Save up to $1,000 on the magnificent Galaxy Z Fold 7
Image Credit - PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the new crown jewel of Samsung's foldables. Thinner than ever before and featuring a larger cover display, this handsome fella feels like a completely regular phone when folded.
Unfold it, and you get an 8-inch tablet with a gorgeous AMOLED screen with a crisp 2184 x 1968 resolution and HDR support, making it perfect for multitasking during work hours and winding down with YouTube videos while relaxing on your couch during your day off.
But the biggest reason to get this incredible phone is the price. By trading in an eligible device with Samsung, you can save up to $1,000 on this powerhouse. That’s an insanely good deal, so we strongly encourage you to tap that offer button and see how much your old phone can slash off the price of Samsung’s latest book-style foldable beauty.
There's also an all-new 200MP main camera on board, which puts it straight into the best camera phones category, as it features the same sensor found on the incredibly powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is redefining clamshell foldables with up to $600 off on Samsung.com
Image Credit - PhoneArena
While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is truly phenomenal with its sleek design that makes it feel like a normal phone when folded, those looking for a compact clamshell foldable will likely go straight for Samsung's incredible offer on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Just like with the Fold 7, you can save big by trading in your old phone. Samsung is offering up to $600 off its latest clamshell star with an eligible trade-in.
This deal makes the Galaxy Z Flip 7 simply unmissable, especially since you'll get a compact phone with incredible performance, thanks to the powerful Exynos 2500 chipset inside. You'll also enjoy more screen real estate, as this bad boy rocks an edge-to-edge 4.1-inch cover display and a larger 6.9-inch inner screen, compared to the 6.7-inch panel on the previous generation. Add the larger 4,300mAh battery into the mix, and you've got every reason to grab a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 7 while saving big at the official store.
Score up to $500 in savings and grab the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at a bargain price
Image Credit - Samsung
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be an absolute bargain with Samsung’s latest deal, but for those who want to score a clamshell foldable at a cheaper price, the tech giant lets you save up to $500 on the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE by trading in your old phone.
Sure, Samsung had to cut some corners to lower the price of its more affordable clamshell foldable, but you still get top-tier performance. The phone is powered by the tech giant's Exynos 2400 chipset, which is the same silicon found in the Galaxy S24 outside the US market. On top of that, it boasts AMOLED displays, with the inner screen rocking a sharp 2640 x 1080 resolution—perfect for watching videos.
So, while it’s not technically a premium device, it’s still a solid choice, especially if you don't want to overspend on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Upgrade your wrist game with Samsung's deals on its premium Galaxy Watch 8 models
Image Credit - PhoneArena
The all-new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 may have been the stars of Samsung’s recent Unpacked event, but they weren’t the only devices the tech giant announced that day. Samsung also unveiled its all-new Galaxy Watch 8 lineup, including a next-gen smartwatch for those with an active lifestyle—the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). And guess what? You can save big on each of Samsung’s latest smartwatches right now.
You can save up to $250 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Galaxy Watch 8 Classic by trading in an eligible device. Meanwhile, the regular Galaxy Watch 8 can be yours for up to $200 off with a trade-in as well. And if you don’t have a device to trade, you can still save $100 on the Classic or $50 on the regular Galaxy Watch 8. Just select that you don't have a device to trade.
As for which one to choose, well, that depends on your needs. If you're someone with outdoor hobbies like biking, rock climbing, and so on, then the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the perfect choice for you.
On the other hand, if you're a businessperson or in sales and often wear formal clothing instead of T-shirts and jeans, then the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the one to go for. With its sleek look, it's perfect for a gala evening or a business meeting where an expensive suit is the norm.
One thing is certain, though: you're in for a treat no matter which smartwatch you choose. So, don't hesitate—save on the one that best fits your needs and budget while you still can!
Lastly, the regular Galaxy Watch 8 is a great pick if you want a premium, feature-rich smartwatch with a sleek design—without overspending.
