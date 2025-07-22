Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using

Pixel 9 Pro’s exclusive Veo 3 feature makes AI creativity feel personal

Google has posted a new video reminding Pixel users of a benefit that may have been overlooked during this month’s feature drop. While most of the attention on July 9 went to the Gemini smartwatch update, another perk quietly launched at the same time.

Pixel 9 Pro owners now get a free one-year subscription to Google AI Pro. This unlocks access to premium Gemini features, including the new Veo 3 video tool. With Veo 3, users can describe an idea to Gemini and receive a high-quality video in return, complete with natural sound and smooth animation.

The video shows how users can start by uploading an image from their photo gallery and entering a prompt like "a child running through a sunflower field." Gemini uses that input to generate a short video that brings the scene to life. The results are meant to showcase what’s possible with creative AI on mobile.

Gemini AI Pro is Google’s top-tier AI subscription. It includes tools powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, which is more capable than the free version. Veo 3 is one of the newest tools in this bundle. It stands out because it can generate realistic motion and audio, rather than just still images.

This move continues Google’s pattern of adding exclusive AI features to its high-end Pixel devices. In 2023, Pixel 8 Pro was the first to get Gemini Nano. Now, Pixel 9 Pro users are the first to try Veo 3 through the Gemini app, thanks to this free trial.

This latest update also shows how AI is playing a bigger role in Google’s feature drop strategy. For Pixel users, Veo 3 offers a new kind of creative tool that goes beyond editing photos or writing text. The tool has received attention for its ability to produce video content that appears surprisingly realistic, with natural motion, coherent scenes, and believable soundscapes.

Whether that’s exciting or concerning depends on how you feel about AI-generated content, but the functionality is undeniably impressive. For those who enjoy experimenting with visuals or storytelling, Veo 3 adds real creative value to the Pixel experience — if you happen to own a Pixel 9 Pro, that is.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless