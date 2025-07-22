Home Discussions You are here Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy? General EmiliaSen • Published: Jul 22, 2025, 6:48 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Hi everyone, I’ve been going back and forth trying to decide on my next smartphone and I could really use some honest opinions from this awesome community. I’m currently using a mid-range Android phone that’s about 3 years old, and I’m finally ready to upgrade. I’ve narrowed it down to three options: the Google Pixel 8a, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, and the Nothing Phone 2a. My budget is around $500–$600 and I’m not a heavy gamer, but I do use my phone a lot for social media, photography (especially in low light), video calling, and occasional work-related tasks like email and note-taking. What matters most to me: Camera quality (especially low-light performance)Battery lifeSoftware experience and updatesPerformance for everyday tasksBuild quality and design I’m leaning slightly toward the Pixel 8a because of the camera and software, but I’ve heard it gets warm sometimes and the charging speed isn’t great. The Galaxy S23 FE looks like a balanced pick, but I’m worried about Samsung’s bloatware and battery life. The Nothing Phone 2a seems unique and fresh, but I’m unsure about long-term support and camera microstrategy training consistency. If you’ve used any of these phones (or all of them!), I’d love to hear your experience. Also, are there any other options I should consider in this price range? Thanks in advance for your input! Really appreciate it. Like Reactions All Quote H45K3R Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... Get an s23 ultra, or a nothing phone 3a Like Reactions All Quote Stanislav Serbezov Phonearena team • 1w ago ... Hands down, the Pixel 8a. 🙌🏻 The Pixel camera easily outclasses most competitors in this price range. Plus, Google's a-series is very reliable, especially with its lasting update cycle. You are most likely to feel the battery lagging behind a bit, but honestly: all of your picks aren't famous for their battery life. 😁I've already recommended the Pixel 8a to a few peeps, and they are happy campers. If I were you, I'd get it. ✌🏼 Like 1 Reactions All Quote H45K3R Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... On Amazon you can get a new s23 ultra for $650. Unbeatable! Like Reactions All Quote gz5150 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... Stay away from the Pixel 8a, as it has issues with reception/ dropped calls. Whereas my Galaxy phone could get 4 of 5 bars 5G UC signal, I put the SIM in the Pixel phone, sitting in the exact same spot and it would not get 5G, the best it could do was 1-2 bars of 4G. That phone went back to Google and I haven't touched a Pixel since. Maybe this year's Pixel 10 series will address the bad modems that have plagued the series 6-9 models. Like Reactions All Quote Hanalee Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... It seems like very few people have actual experience with each of the phones you have mentioned. In reality, what you are asking is for people to justify to you their own purchase of whatever phone they picked. I'm gonna take a little bit different approach. As a somewhat experienced photographer and someone who has spent time with current phones, in a professional capacity, trying to use employer provided modern and high-end phones for content creation, they don't actually compete with a mid-level and affordable point and shoot camera. Sure, on a small screen, social media type post, they are plenty adequate, but for image quality, as soon as you try to print those images, or enlarge them, especially with low light and difficult subjects, the phone just can't compete. You could spend twice your intended budget to get the best phone you can, and it still won't take better pictures than a pocket sized point and shoot. Yes, there is some skill needed to maximize your digital camera potential but even a pocket sized camera has a much larger sensor, much longer optical zoom, and much larger lens (more light gathering, better low light performance)I struggle with recommending someone to spend hundreds more on a phone when they are prioritizing photos. If you really want better photos, same some money and get the cheaper phone, then spend a $100 to $300, whatever your budget allows and buy yourself a dedicated camera, including considering used models. You might really start having fun and improving your content. Just an idea to consider. Good luck with whatever you choose. 