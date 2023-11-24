Weekly deals roundup: Black Friday bonanza hits the iPad 10, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and many more
If it feels like this holiday shopping season has been going on for an eternity with no end in sight, that's... obviously not factually correct, but it's also not far from the (perceived) truth of a lot of our friends and readers. The Black Friday "brand" has clearly been diluted and bent out of its original definition, lasting for several days or even weeks this year at most major US retailers and carriers rather than just 24 or 48 hours.
But technically, today isBlack Friday 2023, and if you've managed to show the inhuman patience necessary to hold off on (most of) your Christmas purchases all this time, we're here to guide you towards the best buying decisions and the wisest ways to spend your hard-earned money for yourselves and all of your loved ones.
It's certainly not going to be easy to choose the best phone, tablet, smartwatch, or headphones for your taste and budget from the lists below, as it was not easy to put together these lists and handpick just the items that offer the greatest bang for your buck right now among so... many... different products available at deep discounts. But let's not waste any more time and get on with it:
Check out the top 3 ultimate Black Friday 2023 bargains!
Do these deals happen to feel familiar? That's probably because they're not entirely new, each kicking off at a different point in the recent lead-up to the year's busiest shopping day. But the cheaper-than-ever 2022-released iPad 10 is as attractive today as it was last week, the Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones with one of the greatest value propositions of this extended Black Friday season, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is undeniably still affordable enough to eclipse both Samsung's Tab S9 family and Apple's 2022-released iPad Pro duo.
So many awesome phones at such amazing prices!
Care for an alternative to the aforementioned stock Android-running Pixel 8 Pro powerhouse? How about ten of them ranging in price from ridiculously affordable to ultra-affordable to just affordable to not-that-expensive?
Some of these offers are new or recently improved, mind you, while others are roughly as old as the top three from above, but every single one of them is likely to put a big smile on the face of a different holiday shopper. Our lengthy list in this category starts with probably the cheapest unlocked handset that currently runs Android 13 in the US and ends with arguably the best foldable money can buy at its lowest ever price.
In between those two stations, you have everything from a pen-wielding mid-ranger available at a fraction of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's price to the deeply discounted S23 Ultra itself and everything from a crazy cheap business-friendly model with a rugged design to an extremely affordable new member of the Galaxy S23 family with a slightly outdated high-end processor. So many options, so little money to spend, so many other sections to consider below.
Tablet deals and steals for everyone!
While it's probably not going to feel like you're stealing the Galaxy Tab S9, iPad Pro 11 (2022), or Surface Pro 9 at their newly reduced prices, it's evidently also difficult to find better Christmas options for Android, iPadOS, and Windows fans respectively.
The true steals are of course the entry-level Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the surprisingly affordable second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 mid-ranger, with the Galaxy Tab S8 defying its advanced age to undoubtedly top plenty of 2023 holiday shopping lists at an unprecedented discount.
All of the best smartwatches are on sale at the best prices
Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, as the Apple Watch Ultra 2, for instance, has (barely) missed the cut this week due primarily to its still-excessive price. But pretty much all of the otherbest smartwatchesare on our bargain list, including the Apple Watch Series 9 at a frankly incredible discount that's unlikely to last more than a few hours and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at an enhanced price cut compared to last week when bundled with a handy Galaxy SmartTag 2.
Let's wrap things up with some budget earbuds and headphones
Stocking stuffers, anyone? You can't go wrong with the hot new Galaxy Buds FE, especially for a hardcore Samsung fan, or the decidedly premium and incredibly affordable Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro.
Then you have the ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and AirPods Pro 2 at simply unbeatable prices, and for folks who prefer the over-ear style and audio power, a couple of top-notch headphones options from Beats and Bose that Sony, for instance, cannot compete with in terms of affordability right now. Happy shopping, everyone!
