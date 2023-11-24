Weekly deals roundup: Black Friday bonanza hits the iPad 10, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and many more

If it feels like this holiday shopping season has been going on for an eternity with no end in sight, that's... obviously not factually correct, but it's also not far from the (perceived) truth of a lot of our friends and readers. The Black Friday "brand" has clearly been diluted and bent out of its original definition, lasting for several days or even weeks this year at most major US retailers and carriers rather than just 24 or 48 hours.





But technically, today is Black Friday 2023, and if you've managed to show the inhuman patience necessary to hold off on (most of) your Christmas purchases all this time, we're here to guide you towards the best buying decisions and the wisest ways to spend your hard-earned money for yourselves and all of your loved ones.





It's certainly not going to be easy to choose the best phone , tablet, smartwatch, or headphones for your taste and budget from the lists below, as it was not easy to put together these lists and handpick just the items that offer the greatest bang for your buck right now among so... many... different products available at deep discounts. But let's not waste any more time and get on with it:

Check out the top 3 ultimate Black Friday 2023 bargains!

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $100 off (22%) $349 $449 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 14.6-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $200 off (20%) $799 $999 Buy at Amazon





So many awesome phones at such amazing prices!

TCL ION V 2023 Unlocked, 4G LTE, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Android 13, Octa-Core MediaTek 6762V Processor, 6-Inch Screen with 1440 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 3,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, US Version, Space Black Color $70 off (47%) $79 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Two Color Options, Stylus Included $175 off (44%) $224 99 $399 99 Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 6.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Shooter, Black and Violet Color Options $125 off (28%) $324 99 $449 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, Android 13, 6.6-Inch P-OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistant, MIL STD 810H-Tested for Durability, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Volcanic Gray Color $340 off (49%) $359 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $125 off (25%) $374 $499 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Android 13 with One UI 5.1, 6.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 4,500mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $260 off (33%) $539 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 8 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $150 off (21%) $549 $699 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $500 off (28%) $1299 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon





Care for an alternative to the aforementioned stock Android-running Pixel 8 Pro powerhouse? How about ten of them ranging in price from ridiculously affordable to ultra-affordable to just affordable to not-that-expensive?





Some of these offers are new or recently improved, mind you, while others are roughly as old as the top three from above, but every single one of them is likely to put a big smile on the face of a different holiday shopper. Our lengthy list in this category starts with probably the cheapest unlocked handset that currently runs Android 13 in the US and ends with arguably the best foldable money can buy at its lowest ever price.





Tablet deals and steals for everyone!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22T Processor, Android 13, 8.7-Inch Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Metal Frame, 8MP Rear Camera, 2MP Front Camera, 5,100mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Dark Gray and Silver Color Options $60 off (38%) $99 99 $159 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color $100 off (37%) $169 99 $269 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $241 off (34%) $458 84 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, S Pen Included, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included $220 off (22%) $799 99 $1019 99 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Four Stereo Speakers, All-Day Battery Life, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color $100 off (9%) $999 $1099 Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options $503 off (31%) $1097 16 $1599 99 Buy at Amazon









All of the best smartwatches are on sale at the best prices

Apple Watch SE (2022) 40mm, GPS Only, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options $70 off (28%) $179 $249 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 41mm, Wear OS, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Matte Black Stainless Steel Case, Obsidian Active Band, Circular AMOLED Display with Up to 1000 Nits Brightness, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Compass, Altimeter, Built-in Microphone and Speaker $200 off (50%) $199 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 2S 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.1-Inch Circular AMOLED Touchscreen with 360 x 360 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 10 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, Stainless Steel Bezel, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Silicone Band, Multiple Color Options $200 off (50%) $199 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Silver Aluminum Case, Storm Blue Sport Band $110 off (28%) $289 $399 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Two Color Options, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Included $110 off (26%) $319 99 $429 98 Buy at Amazon





Apple Watch Ultra 2 , for instance, has (barely) missed the cut this week due primarily to its still-excessive price. But pretty much all of the other best smartwatches are on our bargain list, including the Okay, that might be a bit of an exaggeration, as the, for instance, has (barely) missed the cut this week due primarily to its still-excessive price. But pretty much all of theon our bargain list, including the Apple Watch Series 9 at a frankly incredible discount that's unlikely to last more than a few hours and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at an enhanced price cut compared to last week when bundled with a handy Galaxy SmartTag 2.

Let's wrap things up with some budget earbuds and headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, Graphite and White Color Options $30 off (30%) $69 99 $99 99 Buy at Amazon Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Personalized Active Noise Cancellation, HearID Technology, ACAA 2.0, LDAC, Hi-Res Audio, 3D Surround Sound, Six Microphones with AI-Uplink Noise Reduction, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 32 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Four Color Options $90 off (53%) $79 99 $169 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Multiple Color Options, $10 Amazon Gift Card Included $80 off (33%) $159 99 $239 99 Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lightning MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White $80 off (32%) $169 $249 Buy at Walmart Beats Studio Pro Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Lossless Audio, Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life, Fast Fuel, Dual Beam-forming Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, USB-C, 3.5mm Analog Input, On-Device Controls, iOS and Android Compatibility, Multiple Color Options $180 off (51%) $169 99 $349 99 Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Three Color Options $100 off (29%) $249 $349 Buy at Amazon





Stocking stuffers, anyone? You can't go wrong with the hot new Stocking stuffers, anyone? You can't go wrong with the hot new Galaxy Buds FE , especially for a hardcore Samsung fan, or the decidedly premium and incredibly affordable Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro.



