Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity

—lawrencenathan, Reddit user, June 2025













According to several Verizon employees who responded to the thread, this practice is not only encouraged, but mandated by Verizon. The company asks store representatives to chase leads via calls or messages.

—Suitable_Potential_9, Reddit user, June 2025



Employees claim that they hate making these calls or sending these texts as much as customers despise receiving them, but many of them have a quota to meet, so they have no choice.





—sk8trix, Reddit user, June 2025



Employees have suggested unsubscribing from such communication, but lawrencenathan has already done that. Apparently, opting out of marketing messages doesn't stop local representatives from reaching out to customers, though ideally, that shouldn't be the case.



Some people have argued that this technically isn't spam and that a single benign message is nothing to get worked up about.



—LMNoballz, Reddit user, June 2025

Regardless, many customers may still find such messages annoying and their best recourse is to ask representatives contacting them to take them off their internal list.



Some people are of the view that this is a harmless practice and that employees usually only contact people who are eligible for attractive upgrades and line offers. Viewed this way, some customers may actually benefit from these calls and messages. However, some employees have pointed out that in most cases, these calls don't work, so it can be assumed that for most people, they are a nuisance.



Verizon is seemingly not the only company pushing this behavior, which is kind of ironic, given that the company comes across as a fierce advocate against spam on its website.



However, with growth cooling off, and Verizon losing customers, it's not hard to see why this strategy is being pursued. We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

Naturally, this ticked lawrencenathan off, who was appalled that an employee from a local store they had never been to was contacting them in a personal capacity.