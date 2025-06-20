iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

Pretty much what the title says. Which is the greatest flagship? Why do you think one is better than the other?


I'm very much torn between the two, but I'm starting to like the freedom and flexibility I get with the GS25U. Also, S Pen! Why not?

As a OnePlus fan, I feel left out.


But the S25U.

