Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

The Google Phone app is getting its Material 3 redesign and this is what it looks like.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google Google Pixel
The icon for the Google Phone app is seen in white against a blue background.
Right at the beginning of this month, we passed along a look at an update for the Google Phone app that was found hidden in a beta version of that app. Now, a new report mentions that the app is getting a redesign based on the Material 3 Expressive design language. Users will be able to answer calls with a horizontal swipe or with a single tap. The bottom bar containing the four tabs (Favorites, Recents, Contacts, and Voicemail) appears to be the same albeit with a darker background; otherwise, this bar essentially remains the same.

However, press the Recents tab and you'll notice how all of the calls have been moved inside rectangular fields with rounded corners. Previously, Recent Calls was just one long list of names and avatars. The dial pad is also unchanged except for the background which has rounded corners on the top of the pad. The suggested phone numbers above the pad are inside rectangular fields with rounded corners after the redesign arrives.

New design is coming to the Google Phone app for Android.
New Material 3 Expressive design for the Google Phone app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The All, Missed, Contacts, Non-Spam, and Spam filters have changed and also use the rectangular fields to provide a shortcut allowing you to send a message to that person, or view your call history with that person. With the redesign, Google added a shortcut that places you one tap away from making a video call to a particular contact or someone you've recently been in touch with. The Settings menu for the Google Phone app also features the containers that are prevalent all over the redesigned app.

Current design for the Google Phone app. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Current design for the Google Phone app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

When you get an incoming call, you can swipe left to decline the call or swipe right to accept it. The picture of the caller or his profile icon will rotate inside a scallop-shaped design until you accept or decline the call. The circular buttons turn into pill-shaped buttons that change into rounded rectangles when pressed. The "end call" button now stands out more, is wider, and is more prominent.


The redesign requires beta version 180 of the Google Phone app and while I am running that version of the Phone app on my Pixel 6 Pro, it is a server-side update and I was unable to get the new look to surface. It is a more modern design of an overlooked app and looks great. When it does appear on my Pixel 6 Pro, I will update this story.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 3

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
The Pixel 10 could be the biggest leap in smartphones since the iPhone thanks to this one feature
The Pixel 10 could be the biggest leap in smartphones since the iPhone thanks to this one feature

Latest News

Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Apple is considering buying Perplexity AI
Apple is considering buying Perplexity AI
AT&T wins court approval to pay $177 million settlement over data breaches
AT&T wins court approval to pay $177 million settlement over data breaches
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a major problem: it does not sell
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a major problem: it does not sell
Google plans to improve Pixels by adding new features, some AI based, to Gboard
Google plans to improve Pixels by adding new features, some AI based, to Gboard
Samsung faces a deadline to choose which processor will power the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+
Samsung faces a deadline to choose which processor will power the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless