Home Discussions You are here Best ways to use AI on your phone? General Stanislav Serbezov • Published: Jun 23, 2025, 2:56 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Stanislav Serbezov Phonearena team Original poster • 1w ago ... What is your favorite AI feature available on modern phones right now? 🤔 My pick has a lot of names and homes, but in short: letting me listen to articles and general written content. 😁 Like 2 Reactions All Quote Kacheman Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... I think Gemini live is a really solid piece of Engineering, but I don't know if I'm actually going to use it that much, it's very cool in how it works though. The AI-feature I use the most is probably LLM's Like Reactions All Quote Seers Phonearena team • 1w ago ... This comment was deleted by the user. Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 6d ago ... Gemini Live is crazy! I think it's mostly a matter of building the habit to use it. Seems especially great for "learning session" type of usage. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Stop Playing Is buying a Fairphone really ethical? Samsung Galaxy S23 recall? Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day? See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: