Best ways to use AI on your phone?

Phonearena team
Stanislav Serbezov
Stanislav Serbezov
Phonearena team
• 1w ago

What is your favorite AI feature available on modern phones right now? 🤔


My pick has a lot of names and homes, but in short: letting me listen to articles and general written content. 😁

Kacheman
Kacheman
• 1w ago

I think Gemini live is a really solid piece of Engineering, but I don't know if I'm actually going to use it that much, it's very cool in how it works though. The AI-feature I use the most is probably LLM's

Seers
Seers
Phonearena team
• 1w ago
Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov
Phonearena team
• 6d ago

Gemini Live is crazy! I think it's mostly a matter of building the habit to use it. Seems especially great for "learning session" type of usage.

