Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds FE are the ultimate Black Friday 2023 steal at this price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're not that excited by the presumably still-distant launch of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and don't exactly see the appeal of last year's state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at their $70 Black Friday 2023 discount, you might just be compelled to purchase the Galaxy Buds FE for Christmas.
These are Samsung's latest true wireless earbuds, formally unveiled just a little over a month ago and discounted (by a few bucks) remarkably quickly after their US commercial debut. Due to their super-young age and objectively amazing quality/price ratio right off the bat, we didn't really expect the Buds FE's holiday deals to knock our socks off.
But that's clearly the best way we can describe the $30 both Amazon and Best Buy are currently shaving off the very reasonable $99.99 list price of these bad boys in both graphite and white colorways. Yes, this $30 markdown is in many ways far more attractive and notable than the Buds 2 Pro's $70 discount, although we certainly won't blame you if you decide to opt for the higher-end model.
The undeniably lower-end Galaxy Buds FE, mind you, are no pushovers in terms of overall audio performance either, promising to deliver top-notch sound (for their price tag) with active noise cancellation among their key selling points.
That definitely sets Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition buds apart from Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 (and even the AirPods 3), and even though there are quite a few other noise-cancelling budget options available at excellent prices before Thanksgiving, we can't think of many that look as good as the Galaxy Buds FE on paper from both a design and capabilities standpoint.
Put simply, this may well be the greatest Black Friday deal of the season in the wireless earbuds category, which is why you should probably hurry up and place your order at Amazon or Best Buy before the two retailers inevitably run out of inventory.
Things that are NOT allowed: