Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

Phonearena team
Abdullah Asim
Abdullah Asim
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 1w ago

We've all heard how every carrier is either the best or the worst, but what's your real-world everyday experience?


T-Mobile? AT&T? Verizon? Something else? Let's settle this once and for all.

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 4d ago

Been on visible for over two years. Great coverage, price, not one issue.

Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov
Phonearena team
• 3d ago
↵p51d007 said:

Been on visible for over two years. Great coverage, price, not one issue.

Which makes for another interesting question and that's about MVNOs – how much of an alternative they are to the big guys?

JimClarkboostdude
JimClarkboostdude
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵Abdullah_Asim said:

We've all heard how every carrier is either the best or the worst, but what's your real-world everyday experience?


T-Mobile? AT&T? Verizon? Something else? Let's settle this once and for all.

They all use the same basic equipment so for signal strength it's location location. I am Boost Dealer and as we all know from the reporting Boost has its own towers but covers territory mostly with ATT or Tmobile sims.

