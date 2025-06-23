Home Discussions You are here Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day? General US Carriers T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Cricket Sprint Abdullah Asim • Published: Jun 23, 2025, 8:27 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Abdullah Asim Phonearena team Original poster • 1w ago ... We've all heard how every carrier is either the best or the worst, but what's your real-world everyday experience? T-Mobile? AT&T? Verizon? Something else? Let's settle this once and for all. Like 2 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 4d ago ... Been on visible for over two years. Great coverage, price, not one issue. Like Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 3d ago ↵p51d007 said: Been on visible for over two years. Great coverage, price, not one issue. ... Which makes for another interesting question and that's about MVNOs – how much of an alternative they are to the big guys? Like Reactions All Quote JimClarkboostdude Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵Abdullah_Asim said: We've all heard how every carrier is either the best or the worst, but what's your real-world everyday experience? T-Mobile? AT&T? Verizon? Something else? Let's settle this once and for all. ... They all use the same basic equipment so for signal strength it's location location. I am Boost Dealer and as we all know from the reporting Boost has its own towers but covers territory mostly with ATT or Tmobile sims. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Stop Playing Is buying a Fairphone really ethical? Samsung Galaxy S23 recall? Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day? See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Been on visible for over two years. Great coverage, price, not one issue.
We've all heard how every carrier is either the best or the worst, but what's your real-world everyday experience?
T-Mobile? AT&T? Verizon? Something else? Let's settle this once and for all.