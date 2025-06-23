Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient

Customer says they were promised a deal… and then ghosted.

By
0comments
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon logo displayed on a glass building.
One Verizon customer says they switched to the carrier – only to be left hanging when the company allegedly didn't follow through on its promises. And yep, it's not the first time we've seen something like this.

Another day, another wireless deal gone wrong


A Verizon user took it online to share how they were allegedly promised a deal – only to be met with silence when they tried to actually get it honored. After hours of chatting with reps, showing receipts and being totally reasonable, they say the final response was… nothing.

After hours of chat, presenting written proof, and making reasonable requests, Verizon's final response is silence when asked to honor their agreement. This pattern of 'stonewalling' is their actual customer resolution—stall, transfer, deny, then go silent when confronted with evidence. No one with authority will make it right. All documentation provided means nothing.
– harisbabic, Reddit, June 2025

Plenty of others jumped in with similar experiences. Some said they were misled when signing up, others said they left Verizon altogether after years of loyalty.

They also outright lied to me when I signed up, so FYI verify everything they tell you before you agree to anything.
– Iridescent817, Reddit, June 2025

Thank you for speaking the truth! Verizon lost me after 15 years of doing with them due to exactly what you described. Their are far better options out there.
–Solid_Horcado, Reddit, June 2025

Now, to be fair – this isn't everyone's experience. Most Verizon customers don't run into issues. But it is frustrating to hear stories of reps overpromising, AI systems adding stuff you never asked for, or users just getting tripped up by fine print they didn't notice.

This stuff keeps happening


Stories like these are worth talking about because they are a good reminder to double-check everything when you are switching carriers or upgrading your plan. Doesn't matter if it is Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T – online or in-store – the key is slowing down and reading the details.

Yeah, it is boring. And yeah, it takes time. But it can save you from a lot of stress, back-and-forth with reps and surprise charges later on.

Ever been promised a carrier deal that didn't pan out?

Vote View Result

A simple way to avoid getting burned


Now, let's be real: carrier drama isn't going away anytime soon. And while you can always call support or even file an FCC complaint, there's one unexpected way to protect yourself upfront – AI.

Yep, the same tech behind goofy Genmojis can actually help. You can copy-paste your service agreement or order summary into ChatGPT or Gemini and ask it to flag anything suspicious. It won't catch everything, but it might catch enough to help you dodge a billing nightmare.

We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
