It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient

Plenty of others jumped in with similar experiences. Some said they were misled when signing up, others said they leftaltogether after years of loyalty.

This stuff keeps happening

A simple way to avoid getting burned





We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

Now, to be fair – this isn't everyone's experience. Mostcustomers don't run into issues. But it is frustrating to hear stories of reps overpromising AI systems adding stuff you never asked for , or users just getting tripped up by fine print they didn't notice.Stories like these are worth talking about because they are a good reminder to double-check everything when you are switching carriers or upgrading your plan. Doesn't matter if it is T-Mobile , or AT&T – online or in-store – the key is slowing down and reading the details.Yeah, it is boring. And yeah, it takes time. But it can save you from a lot of stress, back-and-forth with reps and surprise charges later on.Now, let's be real: carrier drama isn't going away anytime soon. And while you can always call support or even file an FCC complaint, there's one unexpected way to protect yourself upfront – AI.Yep, the same tech behind goofy Genmojis can actually help. You can copy-paste your service agreement or order summary into ChatGPT or Gemini and ask it to flag anything suspicious. It won't catch everything, but it might catch enough to help you dodge a billing nightmare.